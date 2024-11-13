LBT Innovations Rebrands and Expands in Pharma Market

LBT Innovations Limited (AU:LBT) has released an update.

LBT Innovations is making strides in the pharmaceutical environmental monitoring market with its APAS Independence technology, bolstered by a significant investment and partnership with AstraZeneca. The company’s strategic focus and recent capital raise have positioned it for further growth, attracting major pharmaceutical clients like Thermo Fisher, NovaCina, and Bristol Myers Squibb. With a rebranding to Clever Culture Systems, LBT Innovations aims to enhance its market presence and deliver long-term shareholder value.

