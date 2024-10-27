LBT Innovations Eyes Growth with APAS Sales Surge

LBT Innovations Limited (AU:LBT) has released an update.

LBT Innovations Limited has reported promising financial prospects following the sale of eight APAS® Independence instruments, generating an anticipated $5.3 million in revenue. The company’s strategy to partner with major pharmaceutical firms, like AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb, is expected to bolster positive cash flows for the upcoming quarters. Their collaboration with Thermo Fisher has also led to a significant sale to Quest Diagnostics, potentially paving the way for further adoption of their technology.

