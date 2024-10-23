News & Insights

Stocks

LBT Innovations Expands ASX Listing with New Shares

October 23, 2024 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LBT Innovations Limited (AU:LBT) has released an update.

LBT Innovations Limited has announced the issuance of 8,280,000 fully paid ordinary shares, effective October 23, 2024. This move is part of the company’s efforts to expand its securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), potentially attracting new investors and enhancing market liquidity.

For further insights into AU:LBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.