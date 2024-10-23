LBT Innovations Expands ASX Listing with New Shares

LBT Innovations Limited (AU:LBT) has released an update.

LBT Innovations Limited has announced the issuance of 8,280,000 fully paid ordinary shares, effective October 23, 2024. This move is part of the company’s efforts to expand its securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), potentially attracting new investors and enhancing market liquidity.

