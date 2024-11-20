News & Insights

LBT Innovations Announces Director Departure and Stake Details

November 20, 2024

LBT Innovations Limited (AU:LBT) has released an update.

LBT Innovations Limited has announced the departure of Director Brian O’Dwyer, effective November 14, 2024. O’Dwyer held 805,053 ordinary shares and 500,000 unlisted options, highlighting his significant stake in the company. This change could influence the market perception of LBT Innovations as investors consider the impact of leadership transitions on future performance.

