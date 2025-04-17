$LBRT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LBRT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,687,488 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LBRT:
$LBRT Insider Trading Activity
$LBRT insiders have traded $LBRT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER A WRIGHT (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $2,309,312.
- MICHAEL STOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,434,902.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LBRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $LBRT stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,199,265 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,633,380
- FMR LLC removed 2,911,628 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,912,280
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,197,352 shares (+83.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,705,331
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,849,663 shares (+793.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,789,797
- CANOE FINANCIAL LP removed 1,676,127 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,338,166
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 1,173,727 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,345,430
- AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP removed 1,122,895 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,334,381
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $LBRT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.