$LBRT stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LBRT stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,347,697 of trading volume.

$LBRT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LBRT:

$LBRT insiders have traded $LBRT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER A WRIGHT (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,573,658 .

. MICHAEL STOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,159,052.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LBRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $LBRT stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $LBRT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.