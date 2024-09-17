LBRT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.70, changing hands as high as $20.77 per share. Liberty Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBRT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.335 per share, with $24.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.70.

