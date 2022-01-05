LBRT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (Symbol: LBRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.01, changing hands as high as $12.32 per share. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBRT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.50 per share, with $17.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.07.

