$LBRDA stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LBRDA stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,358,783 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LBRDA:
$LBRDA Insider Trading Activity
$LBRDA insiders have traded $LBRDA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBRDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY B MAFFEI (President/CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 353,223 shares for an estimated $28,348,250.
- BRIAN J WENDLING (CAO/PFO) sold 42 shares for an estimated $3,608
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LBRDA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $LBRDA stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,858,676 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,211,147
- JNE PARTNERS LLP added 635,155 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,230,125
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 476,609 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,440,645
- STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD added 276,596 shares (+99.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,567,678
- LOGAN STONE CAPITAL, LLC removed 150,199 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,168,797
- ARISTEIA CAPITAL, L.L.C. added 139,186 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,349,870
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 137,037 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,190,071
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $LBRDA on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.