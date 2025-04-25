$LBRDA stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LBRDA stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,358,783 of trading volume.

$LBRDA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LBRDA:

$LBRDA insiders have traded $LBRDA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBRDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY B MAFFEI (President/CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 353,223 shares for an estimated $28,348,250 .

. BRIAN J WENDLING (CAO/PFO) sold 42 shares for an estimated $3,608

$LBRDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $LBRDA stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

