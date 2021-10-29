LBRDA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A (Symbol: LBRDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $161.32, changing hands as low as $159.02 per share. Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBRDA's low point in its 52 week range is $135 per share, with $188.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.