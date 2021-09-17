LBMA suspends accreditation of Kyrgyz gold refinery

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Friday it had suspended its accreditation of Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, a gold refinery in Kyrgyzstan, for failing to meet the LBMA's responsible sourcing standards.

"With effect from today, 17 September 2021, Kyrgyzaltyn JSC has been suspended from the LBMA Good Delivery List for failing to meet the requirements of the Responsible Sourcing Programme," the LBMA said in a statement.

"All production from the refinery will no longer be accepted as Good Delivery from this date," it said.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson, Editing by Louise Heavens)

