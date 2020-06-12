LBMA says it will investigate Perth Mint gold sourcing allegations

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Friday it would investigate allegations in an Australian newspaper that the Perth Mint processed gold from small-scale gold miners in Papua New Guinea who used child labour and toxic mercury.

The Perth Mint is one of the world's largest gold refiners and is accredited by the LBMA, which oversees the global gold industry.

The mint said in an email following the report that it is confident it complied with all regulatory requirements and the LBMA's guidelines.

A spokeswoman for the mint did not immediately respond to a request for further comment outside of work hours.

