LBMA Precious Metals Market Volumes: Turnover Figures for November 2022

Dec. 13, 2022

Volumes were again down across the board against the daily averages for the previous twelve months, with the exception of silver spot and options, plus platinum spot.

On a year-on-year basis (November vs. November), the same applies apart from spot gold, which was a touch higher this year than last, but more importantly, silver volumes were up by 42% and platinum by 23%.

The star of the show was silver, with a 13% spot price gain over the month, with platinum far from disgraced by a 9% rise. Gold posted an increase of 7% while palladium was flat and the dollar went into reverse, dropping 5%.

The Fed remained center-stage as usual, as some fissures started to appear in U.S. economic numbers that prompted suggestions that the December hike would be 50 basis points, as opposed to the 75-point hikes of hitherto. Sub-surface disagreements at the FOMC seemed to be coming more to the fore, and the dollar spent November on the back foot, giving some support to the precious metals in dollar terms. Palladium lost some ground in local terms, while platinum and silver posted gains, and gold was (again) broadly flat.

Meanwhile, the COVID issues persisted in China and undermined confidence in the possibilities of revived economic activity in 2023 – although subsequent changes in policy in December have rekindled cautious international forecasts of growth in excess of 4% next year. In November, though, China, high energy prices and increasing perceptions of deglobalization could have undermined confidence in metal price recoveries, but platinum and silver, having been through the wilderness since March, started to look further ahead, towards the electrification of the vehicle fleet in the former case and both that and the outlook for solar cells in the case of the former. And, of course, the easing in the dollar ultimately took precedence.

Daily average trading volumes in November, compared with November 2021 – October 2022

GOLD

Dollar and U.S. concerns reverse gold’s eight-month decline

After an eight-month slide that took spot gold from an intra-day high of $2,070 on 8th March to a low of $1,615 in late September and a month of sideways trading in October, gold rallied hard in the first half of November.

After a fall of $455 between March and September (22.0%), gold gained $170 in November to challenge $1,800 (where it is still trading in mid-December), a retracement of just over the Fibonacci level of 38.2% with the move obviously enhanced by rapidly improving technical chart constructions.

Unsurprisingly this rally coincided with the downturn in the U.S. dollar as the markets became increasingly concerned about whether the long dollar-long yield trade was running out of impetus. With some slightly less aggressive economic numbers coming through from the United States and signs of fractures within the Federal Open Market Committee, as well as indications in the Minutes of the November meeting (actually released on 23rd November) that the Staff was perhaps concerned that a two-year period of undershooting targets might be too long, sentiment started to change in the gold market.

In trading terms, we saw the usual pattern in spot, with the reversal in trend enjoying high volumes in the first part of the month while the correction and latter consolidation were in lower volumes, apart from the run-up to the reversal in mid-month. Overall volumes were off by 7% for the average over the previous 12 months.

Forward volumes were also off slightly, at just 6%, with the only high volumes of note coming on the 22nd as gold made a renewed challenge on $1,750 – this suggests that there may have been some defensive selling coming in just in case the upward foray failed.

In fact, it prompted a period of consolidation before further gains in early December.

Options volumes were off by 45% against the preceding twelve months and were unremarkable apart from right at month-end when the rally above $1,750 almost certainly brought $1,800 into play. LLD volumes were off by 19% but were lively at the start of the month as prices rallied above $1,650, then again around $1,700 and also at month-end when $1,7050 was giving way.

As we are now in the period where, unlike the 1980s and into the 1990s, when gold responded bullishly to inflationary forces and any sign of inflation acceleration, this time, it is responding to monetary policy, and despite the fact that real interest rates around the world have for the most part been negative for many months, it has been the prospect of a cooling in the Fed’s cycle that has bolstered gold prices. This is underscored by the fact that in the other major currencies, gold prices have been broadly stable in the latter part of this year.

In the background, the activity in the Exchange Traded Products has remained negative, with net withdrawals of 26t in November; while negative overall, however, the bearish momentum was starting to slow, and there was some scattered buying.

Net withdrawals amounted to $1.4Bn over the month.

On COMEX, the Managed Money positions, which are a good proxy for investor/speculative sentiment at the professional level, saw the net position swing from a short of 129t on Nov. 1 (the largest net short since late September) to a net long of 46t at end November, with a 31t gain in outright longs and, more tellingly, a drop of 144t in outright shorts as sentiment started to turn.

Spot gold in euro, yen and Swiss franc terms, 2022 to early December

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

SILVER

While November saw the start of gold’s turn in trend, silver started moving ahead prior to that, in mid-October. This is not unusual; it is often the case that when the gold and silver prices are changing direction, silver will be the first to move. It doesn’t happen every time, but it is worth keeping an eye on.

Silver’s recovery has been partly brought about by increased talk of strong industrial demand (which will get stronger) and increasing awareness of very strong imports into India (which is, in fact, only redressing the shortfall in imports over 2020 and 2021) and also by the more technical fact that in early September silver CFTC options posted a gross short-side position of 9,420t in early September, the largest since mid-July 2019.

Add to this the fact that the vast majority of fabricators are now prepared to pay 25 cents per ounce for silver to be flown to its destination in two to three days rather than risking potentially unreliable shipping of three weeks’ duration for a cost of five cents, and the situation can become febrile relatively easily.

As a consequence of these factors, further aided by gold’s rejuvenation, silver completed a reverse head-and-shoulder formation on 7th November, which helped to propel the sharp move over the month, which has continued into December and left it en route to a challenge of $24/ounce.

Silver; the reverse head-and-shoulders, the Relative Strength Index, and the Bollinger bands. Overbought!

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

Trading patterns were different from those in the gold market. While gold’s heaviest spot patterns were posted at the start of November, silver picked up some light momentum early on, particularly in the early pressure on $21, although the subsequent run up towards $22 had rather less conviction to it. This led to the correction towards $21 again, also in thin conditions as participants took stock of the situation, but the support offered by the 10-Day and 20—Day moving averages as prices moved down to test $21 again saw some good volume develop and provide the springboard for the next move higher, in early December.

In the OTC derivatives, there was some lively action in the forwards on the early clearance of $21, but this faded away, and no noticeable volume developed until month-end on the approach to $22, which also suggests some locking-in.

Options were busy, with plenty of activity in the early part of November between $20 and $21, but here, too, volumes tailed off until the end of the month, where the test of $22 attracted attention; LLD activity was generally very quiet apart from some lively action on the first attack on $20, then in mid-month as $22 put up some fierce resistance.

The change in sentiment was reflected in the Exchange Traded Products; although there was a net redemption over the month of 79t, this is very small against initial holdings of 23,582t, and it was noticeable that some buying activity also developed.

PLATINUM

Silver may have turned bullish before gold did, but platinum moved earlier still, albeit after a decline since March that had taken prices down by 31%. The months of July through to October were essentially flat in price terms, and here, too, it completed a reverse head-and-shoulders formation that took four months to work its way through.

All of this meant that prices were rising in the second half of October, and this carried through into November, with prices running up from $944 to 1,036, reached on the 11th before the second half of the month saw a correction and consolidation that continued into early December.

The market has seen some signs of improved industrial demand, bolstered by China continuing to implement the new emissions limits in the diesel sector, even though activity was crimped by resurgent COVID issues in the country. Support also came from the supply side, with South Africa continuing to face load-shedding from Eskom, the local electricity supplier. While this did not make the headlines in any great way during November, it is a problem that has not gone away, and the market remains aware of the risks of disruption.

Potentially of more longer-term significance were the new suggestions from the European Commission with respect to Euro 7. Expected to be implemented in 2027 (but still to go before the legislature), the proposals will bring gasoline and diesel vehicles under the same limits, which will require a 13% cut in particulate emission from cars and vans and 39% from buses and lorries. This favors platinum.

Potentially favorable for all three major PGMs is the possibility of incentives for retrofitting older vehicles up to Euro 7 standards and that the vehicles will need to comply with the new limits for up to 200,000 miles, twice the period currently in place.

From a trading standpoint, the first half of the month was relatively busy in spot as the price moved up from $944 at the opening to an intraday high of just over $1,060 (including some heavy selling during the faltering at $1,000), while the subsequent retracement was in low volume. Activity picked up in the final few days of the month as spot forged higher from $975 to $1,050, aided by increasingly constructive support from the key moving averages. While option activity was mildly lively around all the psychologically important prices in round numbers, it was otherwise very quiet, and over the month as a whole, the average was 45% below that of the previous twelve-month average.

Interestingly, the best action in LLD came in the retreat in the second half of the month, suggesting that some producers were, after a pretty dire mid-year, looking to lock in higher prices.

Platinum: NYMEX Managed Money Positions, tonnes

Source: CFTC, StoneX

Exchange Traded Producers remained under pressure, while on NYMEX, there was steady expansion in the outright longs while the outright shorts covered positions during the rally and into the retreat. The outcome was a rise in the net long of 12t to 32 over the month.

PALLADIUM

A roller-coaster month for palladium, rising from below $1,800 in early November to just over $2,100 in mid-month and then back to test $1,800 again towards month-end.

Taken in the longer term, this appears to be an effort at consolidation, but it looks as if it is still a struggle. That said, conditions are looking slightly better in early December, with apparent signs of life on the industrial side aided by an improvement in the technical construction, although, as in November, the 50-Day moving average is putting up stiff resistance.

The EU Commission news on emission control, outlined briefly in the platinum section, is mildly supportive for palladium, especially given the potential disaster for the market in ten years or so if there is no change in the current emission limits plans or any technological leap; the increased perception of the risks to this metal may well be already informing market sentiment.

Support does appear to be relatively resilient around $1,800, and a body of support built in November between $1,800 and $1,900. While platinum and palladium were more or less in lockstep in the first ten days of November, palladium’s more vulnerable fundamentals meant that the correction in mid-month was much deeper for palladium than for planum.

While palladium ended the month ahead on balance, it substantially underperformed platinum.

From a trading standpoint, spot volumes were low during the early consolidation and particularly low during a day of high volatility that took spot from $1,868 to $1,973 on the 10th, a day that saw high options volumes, presumably as the $2,000 level was coming into view. The subsequent push through $2,100 saw heavy volumes in spot, forwards and LLD before the sharp retreat that was largely in lower turnover. It does look, though, as if there was some hedging activity in each case as prices moved through round figures in terms of price (much as with platinum).

Activity on NYMEX saw the net short palladium position contract over the month, but the short covering did not last long enough to keep prices moving higher.

Outright longs expanded from 4.9t to 6.6t, while shorts contracted from 8.8t to 6.2t in mid-month (via 10.3t) but then increased again.

Platinum, palladium, and the ratio

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

