LBMA Precious Metals Market Volumes: Turnover Figures for May 2023

By Rhona O’Connell, Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia, StoneX Financial Ltd | June 8, 2023

Any views expressed here are of the writer and do not reflect a house view either from StoneX Financial Ltd. or from NASDAQ.

Welcome to our monthly round-up of the OTC trading volumes in gold, silver, platinum and palladium, as recorded on a daily basis by LBMA. These are split into spot, swap/forward, options and LoanLeaseDeposit (LLD) and give a flavor of the markets’ activity and how they were influenced by external forces and news items.

May was a busy month, with volumes up across the board when compared with the previous 12-month average and on a simple comparison with May 2022. Platinum was the most lively on these relative bases, as the industrial market started to pick up into the early price dip, and activity was particularly busy when prices were at or near psychologically important round numbers, especially $1,000 at month-end. Palladium was busy in the forwards and LLDs in mid-month and on short-term reversal days (as is often the case) within yet another downtrend. Silver was next in line, with a big gain in LLD activity, suggesting by-product hedging above $25, while the big pick-up in forwards towards month-end implies forward cover on the part of industrial buyers. Gold brought up the rear in May in terms of relative volumes, and activity was mixed right across the month, although there was some lively business in the first week as prices reached an intraday record of close to $2,090 and then again at the end-month when some buying developed below $1,950.

Source: LBMA

GOLD

The Federal Reserve’s rate cycle, so frequently the focus of the gold market’s attention in recent months, took a back seat during May to the negotiations (or, initially at least, the lack thereof) over the U.S.’ debt ceiling, while the collapse at end-April of First Republic Bank pointed to the fact that banking stresses can linger. The monetary authorities were rightly applauded for the swift management of the U.S. banks’ issues and the implosion of Credit Suisse, but banking analysts were swift to point out that we should not assume that that was to be the last of it. First Republic assets were seized by the FDIC and auctioned off to JP Morgan, prompting some observers to revive the phrase “too big to fail.”

In principle, all of these elements should have entrenched gold’s higher range (above $2,000) in its role as a risk mitigator. Initially, prices did indeed race higher and reached an intraday record high of close to $2,090 on May 4, ignoring the 25-point rate hike from the FOMC on the 3rd and preferring to concentrate on the fact that the share price of PacWest Bancorp had dropped 42% in one day as the company confirmed that it was looking at ways to shore up its balance sheet, and this propelled the banking issues into center-stage again.

Probably unsurprisingly, that day saw the highest spot turnover of the month at 29.7M ounces (923t), challenging some of the high volumes posted in April. The derivatives were also relatively busy both then and in the following few days and certainly suggest that there was some forward selling and hedging entering the picture.

Banking issues then receded, and the impasse over debt ceiling negotiations took over. Gold spot volumes remained relatively high as prices slipped towards $2,000, and this level was severed in mid-month in high spot volumes and with turnover also increasing in the forwards and LLD.

At this stage, spot volumes faded away, and as prices moved sideways, this prompted some activity in the options sector as lower volatility would have seen reduced premia. The reported failure to recover above $1,960 suggests that $2,000 puts may have been in the spotlight. Ultimately, as President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy started signaling that progress was being made and that a deal could be reached in time to get a bill before the House in the final week of May, gold came to life with a flurry of LLD activity, suggesting that market stakeholders could see a renewed downturn and were taking evasive action accordingly. Forwards also picked up as $1,950 hove into view at the start of that final week in May.

Ultimately, as the deal was struck and sent successfully through the House, gold slipped briefly towards $1,930, but this brought out solid bargain hunting (partly because of the band of congestion on the charts that offered support). The month-end upward correction saw gold finish May with a flourish, rising towards $1,980 before slipping again in early June as the debt ceiling issue was kicked down the road once more, this time to January 2025, which means that negotiations will be after the election.

Gold and the FRA-OIS* Spread (a measure of banking stresses)

*FRA-OIS: - Forward Rate Agreement less Overnight Index Swap Rate Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

In the background, the figures for exchange-traded product transactions saw a small net gain overall, although this masks the fact that the first half of the month saw net creations, but this went into reverse in the second half after the failure to regain new high ground and with the improving mood music coming from Washington towards month-end. On COMEX, the pattern was similar, with an increase in outright long positions at the start of May but liquidation following thereafter. Outright shorts increased over the month but not to any great extent, suggesting that while the mood was cautious, it was not aggressively bearish.

Spot gold volumes for May (tonnes)

Source: LBMA

SILVER

Silver showed some interesting patterns during May. In terms of volume, spot was very much a month of two halves, with lively activity reasonably early on and the heaviest volume posted towards the end of the first week as the market wrestled with resistance at what turned out to be the month’s peak just over $26, as gold started its retreat from its record high.

With gold demonstrating a clear downward trend over most of May, silver underperformed. This is normal; it is a smaller and more volatile market, and the general rule is that when gold rallies – or falls – with conviction, silver will usually do the same, but over at least twice the range. May was no exception, and as gold dropped to its May low on the 30th, its fall of 6.5% from the early-month peak was topped by that of silver, with a drop of 13.2% - from $26.14 to $22.68. Silver actually started recovering before gold did, to close the month at $23.4 (Intraday prices).

In the derivatives, volumes in the swaps/forwards were high as silver failed at $26, suggesting some opportunistic selling activity, and then again at the end of the month, which points to industrial bargain hunting and forward covering. This is backed up by the forward curve, which, looking out to the end of 2024, came in at an average of 5% per annum, which is more than full carry and suggests forward buying interest.

In the LLD sector, activity was lively at the start of the month, which also points to hedging (possibly from base metal producers locking in attractive by- or co-product credits), but this retreated through to mid-month before picking up again after silver had started its late recovery.

The last trading day of May saw very busy activity in LLDs and also in the options market, suggesting interest in the $24 level (and possibly also the $23), especially given the subsequent resistance put up at that higher level in early June.

There is likely to be a second reason for silver’s underperformance, apart from its historical relationship with gold. The economic outlook has been weakening, most notably in China, which is the world’s largest silver industrial consumer (27% of the total), and especially in the solar cell sector. Although this particular sector should underpin silver’s industrial demand in the near to medium term, and the market is expected to remain in a small deficit this year, the impact on sentiment can hit prices in the short term.

The silver forward curve; early June and late May

Source: Bloomberg

Spot silver and its correlations with gold and copper, January 3, 2022 = 100

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

This is corroborated by the activity on COMEX. Outright longs rose in the first week to reach 9,037t (to put this in context, annual mine production is roughly 26,000t), but by the end of the month, this had contracted to 6,302t. Given that the twelve-month rolling average outright long was between 6,000t and 6,200t over the month, there was clearly a speculative overhang threatening prices that needed to be worked off. This has now happened, and while it is, of course, possible for the net position to flip into the short side, at least the weak-handed longs now look to have been shaken out of the COMEX. Rather as with gold, the outright shorts fluctuated narrowly, ending the month at 4,811t.

Exchange-traded product activity was mixed. From 23 days’ trading in May, only nine days saw creations, and the rest were redemptions, for an overall loss of 87t. This is, however, very small by comparison with the underlying holdings; at the month-end, tonnage was just over 23,000t.

Spot silver volumes for May (tonnes)

Source: LBMA

PLATINUM

The problems in South Africa continue to inform the platinum market, with South Africa responsible for 71% of the mine supply and 54% of the total supply in 2022. Eskom is still struggling with maintaining a constant power supply, although the latest news is that it should be able to minimize disruptions for the time being at a lower level of Load Shedding than had previously been expected and therefore, the mining sector shouldn’t have to face major shutdowns. This can’t be guaranteed, however, and the market is on constant alert for any fresh developments. Problems with Transnet, the rail network, are not helping supply chains, either.

Set against that background, volumes were choppy in all the different OTC sectors last month. The heaviest day for all four segments was the last day of May when it looked as if there was a heavy sell-off that took platinum down to $1,000 before reversing into a correction at the start of June.

As the chart shows, platinum had a month of undulations, continuing its late April downward path, finding fresh interest at $1,050 but running out of momentum at just below $1,150. Given that the move from late February through to late April, from $913 to $1,135, was a gain of 25%, May should have been expected to see some shake-out and consolidation. That said, we noted at the outset that platinum volumes, apart from LLD, were well ahead of the average of the previous twelve months. Spot volumes were almost exactly the same as in April.

The first day of high volume came in the first week when prices had dropped to test $1,050. Spot volumes were sizeable, suggesting a shake-out, while forwards were also traded in high volume and more or less coincided with market chatter about fresh industrial interest.

At about this time also, Impala Platinum reiterated its production guidance for 2023, although it did warn that the outcome would likely be towards the lower end of the range and flagged up the risk of production disruption, as discussed above.

The rally toward $1,130 came in moderate volume, as did the subsequent retreat, in all segments. The one exception was a very strong day in options activity in mid-month when very little was happening elsewhere, but spot was under pressure from the short-term moving averages when the ten-day was crossing below the 20-day in a mini “death-cross” at $1,077, which may have prompted some action in the $1,100 strike.

Probably of most interest was the increase in activity not just in spot but also in the forwards in the last week of May after prices dropped below $1,050 and centered on the test of $1,000 (which withstood the pressure). There is also the possibility that the $1,000 level may have triggered some borrowing within the process industries in which platinum is used as catalysts and in which there is, therefore, a substantial amount of leasing activity.

Spot platinum and correlation with palladium, year-to-date

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

Spot platinum volumes for May (tonnes)

Source: LBMA

Managed Money activity on NYMEX was all over the place. Outright longs rose, fell, jumped and then saw a heavy contraction. The first fall was almost certainly profit-taking after the test of $1,100, the rise accompanied a short period of consolidation, and then heavy liquidation will have had a hand in the drop to $1,000 following the price’s inability to bounce.

Platinum NYMEX Managed Money Positions (tonnes)

Source: CFTC, StoneX

PALLADIUM

While platinum has to cope with South African issues, so does palladium, although South Africa has a smaller palladium market share, with 34% of mine production and 24% of total supply in 2022. Russia, by contrast, as nickel by-product, accounts for 39% and 27% of mine production and total supplies, respectively. Scrap from the auto sector, at 72t last year, was, at 25%, the second largest component, beating South Africa by just two tonnes.

It is arguable that if South African power supplies can be sorted out (which, it has to be said, is doubtful) and the weakening economy continues to impinge on the auto sector, South Africa could briefly regain second place. Over the medium-to-longer term, however, scrap becomes an ever-increasing component of supply, especially in the face of the electrification of the vehicle fleet.

Set against that background, palladium prices have continued to struggle as the market looks to the longer term, albeit there is research well underway to find fresh uses for palladium, possibly in some cases at the expense of platinum, although probably only in a small way. Meanwhile, the market remains under a cloud.

In trading terms, spot and swap/forwards traded in almost opposite patterns to each other over May. Reasonable spot volumes in the early part of the month were offset by low volumes in forwards (and almost no volume in options, although that is not unusual), and LLD was also cautious. There was high spot volume as prices rallied sharply towards $1,600, but in mid-month, after this had run out of momentum, spot volumes fell right away, leaving prices to come under pressure from activity in the forwards, notably on two massive days of activity in the forwards on the 17th and 22nd; as prices tussled with $1,500 and eventually fell below that level after the 22nd. With the exception of LLD, volumes picked up everywhere in the final week as palladium slithered towards $1,400 as the technical construction on the chart worsened, with the short-dated moving averages crossing over each other in bearish constructions.

Palladium spot volumes for May (tonnes)

Source: LBMA

Platinum, palladium and the ratio

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

Palladium NYMEX Managed Money Positions (tonnes)

Source: CFTC, StoneX

The uncertain sentiment was evident on NYMEX last month. In the first week, outright longs helped to drive the rally to $1,625 on the 10th, with a sharp jump from 3.7t to 4.7t, but thereafter it was a one-way street, and by month-end, with palladium at $1,400, the longs were at 3.8t. The first half of May actually saw some substantial short covering (from 16.7t to 12.5t), although that change was partially reversed in the latter weeks as caution prevailed once more.

