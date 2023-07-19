LBMA Precious Metals Market Volumes: Turnover Figures for June 2023

B y Rhona O’Connell, Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia, StoneX Financial Ltd | July 13, 2023

Any views expressed here are of the writer and do not reflect a house view either from StoneX Financial Ltd. or from NASDAQ.

Welcome to our monthly round-up of the OTC trading volumes in gold, silver, platinum and palladium, as recorded on a daily basis by LBMA. These are split into spot, swap/forward, options and LoanLeaseDeposit (LLD) and give a flavor of the markets’ activity and how they were influenced by external forces and news items.

Volumes were mixed in June, depending both on the metal and the trading segment. Gold volumes were down by comparison with the previous twelve months, with the exception of LLD, which was busier, especially towards end-month. Silver volumes were higher in both of the LLD and Swap/Forward sectors (suggesting hedging), platinum was quite a lot busier in spot and forwards but down elsewhere and palladium, the price of which was struggling in the face of worrying long-term fundamentals, saw a very strong uplift in LLD (likely to reflect industrial catalyst regeneration exercises, see below) and a healthy improvement in spot and forwards. As usual, gold was focused on the US economy and the outlook for the rate cycle, while silver struggled with the growing uncertainty over the outlook for the Chinese economy. Platinum and palladium remain largely focused on the auto sector, and there have been signs of some fresh if cautious, industrial interest.

Source: LBMA

GOLD

Spot gold volumes, June (tonnes)

Source: LBMA

After the diversion of the gold market’s attention to the negotiations over the debt cycle in May (and a continued sidelong glance at the state of credit in the United States and elsewhere), gold found itself looking – again – at the state of the U.S. economy and the policy decisions of the Federal Reserve Board. To this end, while there were some further signs of varying views within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the markets were pretty confident that the FOMC would “pause”– i.e., not implement a hike in the fed funds rate - at its June meeting, but that we should probably expect a further two hikes later in the year (most likely at the July and September meetings).

Focusing purely on the FOMC meeting briefly, which was held on June 13 and 14, and is one of the four meetings (the others being March, September and December) at which the FOMC members draw up the “dot plot” below. This is a grid on which dots represent each member’s expectation for the fed funds target level at the end of this year, next year, and further out. While the Minutes of the meeting, which often contain interesting insights, are not released until three weeks after the meeting itself, the Statement and Chair Powell’s Press Conference both follow the meeting directly. For clarity, though, we do take a quick look here at a couple of elements from the Minutes.

Firstly, a comparison of the “dot plots” from the March and June meetings.

While the forward trajectory is obviously downwards, the June statement talks of “robust” job gains in recent months, low unemployment and elevated inflation. The US banking system was deemed “sound and resilient,” while tighter credit conditions are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation. The dual mandate was reaffirmed with the Committee “strongly committed” to getting back to 2%, and in framing future policy, the Committee will continue to evaluate the cumulative effect of tighter monetary policy, the lagged effect on economic activity and inflation, plus economic and financial developments.

This all meant that the fed funds target profile in June was between 25 and 50 basis points higher for both 2023 and 2024 than it had been in March, and this, along with some of the earlier indications from Committee members, was an important element in gold’s meandering lower over the course of the month. In his press conference, Jay Powell said that “without price stability, the economy doesn’t work for anyone [and] without price stability, we will not achieve a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit all.” While leaving the target rate on hold this month, “nearly all Committee participants view it as likely that some further rate increases will be appropriate this year to bring inflation down to two percent over time,” but that there is a long way to go.

As far as gold is concerned, spot volumes were low in the run-up to the meeting. After the attack on $2,090 early in May, gold had lost momentum, and by the start of June, spot prices were below $1,980 and finding support at $1,950, but starting to battle with the inevitable deterioration in the technical construction on the charts. The Statement and the Press conference were much as expected, but even so, spot volumes picked up smartly on the approach to the meeting and prompted a pop towards $1,960, but this was short-lived, and gold continued its slippage towards $1,900 (where in early July it found solid support).

The heaviest volume of the month actually came on June 20, with turnover in spot of over almost 26.3M ounces or 618t, when the failure at $1,960 saw gold forced below $1,950 once more, fuelled also by the key ten-day moving average crossing below the 20-day.

The move was further propelled by strong housing numbers and building permits, which, of course, brought the interest rate cycle back into focus. Spot volumes then fell away.

Gold and the FRA-OIS* Spread (a measure of banking stresses)

*FRA-OIS: - Forward Rate Agreement less Overnight Index Swap Rate Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

Among the derivatives, activity in the forwards was relatively lively over the middle two weeks of June, while the LLD market was quiet until the forwards handed over the momentum in mid-month, at which point LLD swung back into action. The period of high activity in the forwards coincided with narrow price ranges centered on $1,950, suggesting hedging on one side and possible trade and/or central bank bargain-hunting on the other. Once $1,950 had finally given way, the LLD activity picked up, implying some nervous producer selling.

Exchange Traded Products continued to bleed over the month, with just one of 22 trading days seeing any buying. Volumes were not high, however; the overall loss was just 51t or 2% of end-May levels. In the Managed Money positions on COMEX, outright longs dropped from 382t to 337t while shorts fluctuated and expanded by just seven tonnes over the month. At 337t, the outright long was the lowest since mid-March and was in line with the twelve-month average. Bargain hunting was to follow in early July.

In the background, the figures for exchange-traded product transactions saw a small net gain overall, although this masks the fact that the first half of the month saw net creations, as this went into reverse in the second half after the failure to regain new high ground and with the improving mood music coming from Washington towards month-end. On COMEX, the pattern was similar, with an increase in outright long positions at the start of May but liquidation following thereafter. Outright shorts increased over the month but not to any great extent, suggesting that while the mood was cautious, it was not aggressively bearish.

SILVER

Spot silver volumes, June (tonnes)

Source: LBMA

In the spot sector, silver volumes were not dissimilar to those of gold, with volumes concentrated in mid-month, albeit that they picked up one day later than those of gold, as silver stakeholders followed gold’s lead. Activity in the LLD was also heavy on the approach to mid-month, while the forwards were very light, and there was only one day of note in the options sector. In absolute price terms, gold and silver were generally in lockstep in June, although in the first week or so, silver was edging higher while gold was steady. When gold gave way on the 20th, dropping through $1,950 towards $1,900, silver slid over three days from the $24 level (where it had been trading narrow ranges for over a week) to test support at $22.

In keeping with normal patterns, silver’s move was wider than that of gold. This time the beta between the two was a lot bigger than usual, at 3.75; usually, it is between two and two-and-a-half.

Gold, silver, the correlation and the ratio, five-year view

Source: Bloomberg

Overall spot volumes were 4% down on the previous twelve-month average but 13% higher than in June of last year. Industrial interest was relatively steady by the look of it, but market sentiment was hit by the sluggish economic numbers coming out of China. Not surprisingly, China is the world’s largest consumer of silver, with roughly 25% market share, and the bright element here is the solar power industry. Precious metals house Heraeus noted recently that European solar companies’ start-ups had raised $6 billion this year so far, more than five times the amount raised in the equivalent period of last year. Metals Focus, via the Silver Institute, reports that global installations may exceed 300GW this year for the first time. Depending on the type of cell involved, silver usage varies from 10 to 22mg per watt. So at the lighter level, 300GW would need at least 3,000t.

Within the derivatives, swap/forward volumes picked up briefly in mid-month when spot volumes ballooned, and prices were trading on either side of $24. A couple of days previously, spot had posted what turned out to be the intraday high for the month at $24.53 (effective resistance from the 50-Day moving average at this point), and the battle at $24 subsequently looks to have brought out some hedging activity. Prior to that, LLD trading was lively between the 7th and 14th, with prices moving up from $23 to the month highs and then starting to retreat, suggesting that there was some locking in of these comparatively high prices. With borrowing involved, this would suggest by-product forward hedging from the mining sector.

Exchange-traded products were mixed but enjoyed less bearish sentiment than gold (a higher proportion of silver ETP holdings are in the hands of the retail sector, which tends to hold on for longer rather than some professionals who can be minded to trade the instrument). Over the 22 trading days in June, seven saw creation, and the net change for the month was a reduction of 79t, which is nothing against an underlying 23,000t-plus, but does reflect the markets’ uncertainty in the face of questionable economic conditions. World mine production, for context, is roughly 26,000tpa.

This is mirrored in the activity among the Money Managers on COMEX, with longs contracting from 6,302t to 5,345t (15%) and shorts from 4,811 to 3.591 (25%), taking the net long down to 1,753t in four weeks, clearly reflecting the short covering that fed through the market consistently over the period.

PLATINUM

Spot platinum volumes, June (tonnes)

Source: LBMA

On an intraday basis, platinum struck an intraday low of $890 on the final day of June, the end of a six-week bear run and the lowest since late October 2022. This set the scene for a healthy bounce in July, but June was relentlessly bearish.

This was despite the continued specter of load-shedding in South Africa, although Eskom, the local power supplier, did seem to be more sanguine than previously about the prospects for maintained supplies (this changed in July). The background to this is that Eskom has for some years been having problems sourcing its own material supplies, and this has fed through into insufficient power for the country – and negotiations with the Government have not been particularly smooth. This has led to “load-shedding” or power cuts, each “stage “ of which represents 1,00MW. Once load-shedding reaches Stage Six, then despite a degree of ring-fencing, the mining industry is generally requested to reduce its power consumption by 15%; this can affect smelting activity.

Spot platinum and correlation with palladium, year-to-date

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

In June, the outlook seemed better than in May, and Eskom also signed a wage deal with the two major mining unions for 7% over three years (starting 1st July this year) plus other benefits. This probably helped to inform the bearish sentiment in the market, although the primary focus was on the auto sector, its current performance and the longer-term prospects. For the longer term, there is the potential for very substantial demand in the fuel cell sector as the economies move towards hydrogen power (platinum is currently the default metal for fuel cell electrodes) and also in the Proton Exchange Membrane technology that electrolyzes water to produce hydrogen as the feedstock for the fuel cells – the by-product of which is water, rather than a noxious gas.

For the immediate term, though, the auto sector, which typically accounts for 40% of global platinum demand, has remained the center of attention. In the medium term, the prospects are good as the United States brings its diesel and gasoline limits into line with one another, China extends the installation period for China 6a limits through to the end of this year (had been due to be complete at the start of this July) and Europe debates its proposed tightening of standards scheduled for mid-2025. In the short term, though, the market has been on the defensive (apart from some South African ETPs who have been ready buyers as domestic investors are aware of the local issues).

As far as trading is concerned, all four sectors were livelier in the second half of June than in the first, although forwards were busy at the start of June as prices had a short-lived upward correction from $1,000 towards $1,050. This looks very much like selling into an opportunity, given that the technical construction on the charts remained solidly bearish, and the move did run out of steam after four days of trading. Selling was especially heavy as prices moved up towards resistance offered by the 50-day moving average at $1,050. Everything dwindled away thereafter until spot dropped below $950 towards month-end, at which point all areas, including options, saw notable increases in volume. This looked like a final clear-out and very possibly some early bargain hunting on the way down, setting the scene for the early July rally (which was accompanied by industrial interest).

In the ETPs, activity was mixed. There were ten days of creations and twelve of redemptions, but the sellers had the upper hand, leading to a net reduction of 3.6t (3.5%) of the total.

The NYMEX activity was clearly one of the price drivers over the month. The outright longs dropped from 43.8t to 34.8t, a massive drop of 20%, while shorts expended by 80% from 17.6t to 31.6t (and continued to expand thereafter). The net position thus dropped to a net long of 3.2t, down from 26.2t ahead of moving into a net short at the start of July.

Managed Money activity on NYMEX was all over the place. Outright longs rose, fell, jumped and then saw a heavy contraction. The first fall was almost certainly profit-taking after the test of $1,100, the rise accompanied a short period of consolidation, and then heavy liquidation will have had a hand in the drop to $1,000 following the price’s inability to bounce.

PALLADIUM

Palladium spot volumes, June (tonnes)

Source: LBMA

Palladium trading patterns were mixed in June, with isolated days of heavy volume and extended periods when conditions were very light. Spot and forwards saw some lively action right at the start of June when prices were pushing upward briefly through $1,400 before fading away for much of the month. Indeed $1,400 was a key level in mid-month before prices skidded lower; the breakdown below $1,300 in the final week came in heavy volume across the board apart from LLD; and then right at month-end, there was heavy interest, especially in LLD with a stand-out day as bargain hunting appeared both in spot and in what looks like pricing exercises from industry members. Anecdotal evidence says that industrial interest started resurfacing towards month-end (and persisted into July).

As with platinum but to a more marked extent, the state of the auto sector remains the key for palladium as it typically accounts for over 80% of gross palladium demand. The relationship between platinum and palladium prices has been key in determining demand patterns for many years, and most recently, following palladium’s period when it was more than twice the price of platinum during 2020-2022 inclusive, has prompted retooling efforts among the major emission control catalyst makers and the auto companies as the end-users. The three-way catalyst has been revitalized, and we are now seeing the results, with palladium demand in the auto sector flat over 2021 and 2022 but platinum demand rising by 13% over the same period (Metals Focus numbers).

For the longer term, palladium does not have the clear cushion that fuel cells may offer platinum, but there is work underway in the industry to look at platinum-palladium alloy electrodes in the sector, which may yet offer some respite; and given, like silver, that the rate of supply into the market is a function other metals, in this case of platinum and nickel mine plans, plus industrial scrap return, there is little doubt that other innovations are underway to find alternative uses for this metal in the longer term.

Platinum, palladium, and the ratio

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

At the start of June, palladium prices sustained a one-stage Fibonacci rally from the downtrend that had developed in the second half of May, rallying from $1,365 to $1,451. As noted above, there was heavy spot and forward activity in this short period, suggesting that there was some technical trading in play but also that some supply-side hedging may have come in at around $1,400. Volumes eased across the board for much of the rest of the month, as prices first slipped down towards $1,300, losing $100 in just two days at the start of the second week – and here it is worth remembering that low volume can enhance volatility. Some support was forthcoming at $1,300 and prompted another test of the resistance at $1,430. The reversal here came in minimal volumes, so this was largely a technical pullback, although it is worth noting that in the futures market, the shorts were actively selling into any strength (see below).

The options market was interesting (more interesting in this metal than any of the other three during June). There was some heavy volume as palladium slipped below $1,400 in the third week, then when it dropped through $1,300 on the 28th and then again into the rally from $1,200 on the 30th. Whether the delta hedging against these was influential in price movements is hard to say as spot volumes were picking up also at this point, but the sentiment in the market in early July would suggest that these options are likely to have been weighted towards calls.

Finally, there was a very heavy day in LLD at end-month, with almost 0.37M ounces traded (12t), the highest volume by a considerable margin since the start of 2021, the earliest date for which this writer has daily figures (the average going all that far back and of course excluding that heavy day was 32,455 ounces so this was more than ten times that level. This certainly suggests a large industrial entity though whether it was a heavy commitment from autos or a different industrial plant taking metal ahead of commissioning is at present hard to say.

In the exchange-traded products, as also with silver, there were just seven days of creations during June for a net gain of 0.06t – all of which can effectively be traced to a 0.06t addition in mid-month, leaving the rest of it neutral. That addition was recorded on the day when prices were trying once more to clear $1,400.

There has been some slight attrition in July, but for now, at least, it looks as if the holdings are fairly robust.

Meanwhile, on NYMEX, positions were increasing on both sides. The longs expanded at a much higher percentage rate than the shorts but from a much lower base. Over the month, the longs added 3.6t - very nearly doubling against the end of May, while the shorts expanded by 38% - but, that said, those positions went from 20.5t to 28.3t to take the net short, at 20.8t, to the largest on record since the CFTC started reporting in this format in 2009 (and it got even bigger a week later).

Given the renewed industrial interest in the metal, this short position does leave the possibility of a short-covering rally when conditions dictate it.

Click here to receive monthly Market Analysis updates by email.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.