LBMA Precious Metals Market Volumes: Turnover Figures for January 2023

By Rhona O’Connell, Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia, StoneX Financial Ltd | Feb. 6, 2023

Welcome to our round-up of precious metals activity in January 2023 and a look at the context helping to influence market volumes – and vice versa. At the start of the year, gold was in an established bull phase, silver had re-rated in December and traded a flat profile over the following month, while platinum was variable, dipping, rallying and dipping again.

Palladium prices and volumes continued to retreat with liquidity still thin in London, and the long-term outlook for the fundamentals remains poor.

Daily average trading volumes in January, compared with January - December 2022

With the exception of palladium, spot volumes were up when compared with January 2022. Among the derivatives, everything was down except gold and palladium LoanLeaseDeposit (LLD), suggesting some supply-side hedging in the gold sector, while high daily palladium volumes largely coincided with brief upticks in prices.

GOLD

Spot volumes, January, tonnes

Source: LBMA, StoneX

With the exception of the last day of the month, spot gold volumes were at their highest in the first half of January. In fact, gold derivative volumes were generally higher across the board in the first half and on the retreat in the second half. In keeping with normal market patterns, some of the individual spot high points were when the market was trying, or attempting to try, to change direction. But in the main, the bulls had the upper hand through to the final week. The failed attempts on $1,950 towards month-end were in comparatively low volume, and the heavy volume at month-end came as the price had been under pressure but then came back from a test of $1,900 to finish January at $1,930.

Gold was in a bull run for most of January, again keeping a close eye on financial developments in the United States as the prospects for the Federal Reserve’s rate cycle remained (and remain) firmly in the spotlight. The way the markets have evolved since Paul Volcker’s period as Chair of the Federal Reserve in the 1980s means that professional investors now think less about inflation itself (unless it is running away) and more about how the central bankers plan to combat it. Both in the United States and in Europe, senior central bankers have been publicly determined to bring inflation back towards a 2% target, so it was no real surprise when gold had a down day after the announcement of strong U.S. private sector employment figures (something that was repeated, on a much larger scale, in February), which stirred up more debate about how the Fed’s rate cycle would pan out over the next few months.

Meanwhile, the Minutes from the FOMC December meeting (released on 4th January), in which the Committee’s dot plot was released, suggested that the interest rate path this year, at least in the eyes of the Committee, would retreat pretty much as steeply as they had risen in 2022 – and that trajectory in 2022 had turned out to be a lot steeper than the Committee had projected twelve months previously.

The Fed dot plot from December 2022

Source: Federal Reserve Board

As the month wore on, gold bucked the normal pattern in that the failure at the peak price just below $1,950 came in low volumes across the board, with the possible exception of the options sector, suggesting that $1,950 came into play as a strike price.

The downturn was almost certainly also influenced by the release of the U.S. GDP number while the year ended quietly apart from heavy volumes in spot on the final day, as gold caught a bid when testing $1,900, to finish at $1,928.

Futures activity accurately reflected the market sentiment, with outright longs rising over the month while shorts contracted. Open interest also increased, implying fresh longs, some of which bailed out during the sharp price fall in early February.

SILVER

After running up from $21 to $24 in mid-December, silver had traded sideways for much of the rest of that month, and the failure to make further headway resulted in some stale bull liquidation. Prices held fairly steady over the first part of January, which was interesting in itself; when gold rallies, its move is often preceded by silver as professional investors, aware of silver’s higher volatility and the fact that it is a smaller market, will often finesse their long gold view with a corresponding position in silver, but make the silver move earlier. The fact that silver moved before gold but then failed to keep going when gold itself was strengthening implies that the market was not fully convinced of the sustainability of the moves. Given the uncertainty surrounding central bank policy and also a lack of conviction about economic recovery, especially in Europe, this is perhaps unsurprising, especially considering the price falls in early February.

Spot volumes, January, tonnes

As far as trading volumes were concerned, probably the most interesting element was the uplift in options volume in the first half of January and particularly in mid-month. This can be explained by the very narrow ranges traded in this, usually the most volatile of metals, which meant that premia contracted and offered good value.

Forwards and LLD also traded in high volume in the first half of the month, which points to stakeholders locking in prices in anticipation of any retreat.

The spot market posted some of its highest volumes in the first three days of trading, as the push above $24 ran out of momentum and prices reversed. Conditions were then very quiet in spot into the heaviest day of the month, which was the 19th when another down-dip had taken prices towards $23, which in turn prompted heavy buying.

During that mid-month period, the markets were looking both at the conflicting forces of talk of a soft landing in the U.S. economy and of the inversion of the bond market yield curve, which latter normally means that the markets are looking for a recession. Meanwhile, the Chinese economy was opening up faster than the markets had expected following the Chinese Government’s change of stance over zero COVID. All these forces should potentially have taken gold higher and silver higher with it, but gold reached a ten-month high in mid-month, and as gold ran out of steam, so silver also went into reverse. From this point onwards, volumes dropped in all the different OTC sectors of the silver market, and while it continued to find support at $23, this fell away at the start of February.

On COMEX, the lack of headway above $24 took its toll, with stale bull liquidation and fresh shorts developing over the whole of January so that by the 24th (the latest date for which data are currently available), the position was a net short of 1,069t, the largest since late October 2022 and compares with a twelve-month average of 1,717t long. Open interest in COMEX increased over the month, reflecting fresh shorts.

Gold, silver and the ratio, November 2022 to February 2023

PLATINUM

After a strong rally in December that took spot prices from $980 to $1,050, platinum started January steadily but soon moved onto the back foot after three failures at $1,100. That bear trend persisted over the full month, apart from a short-lived upward correction, which was stopped by the 20-day moving average (and the subsequent further retreat was also encouraged by the death cross in which the 10-day moving average crossed below the 20-day).

Spot volumes, January, tonnes

Sentiment was largely driven by the fluctuating views over the state of the global economy, but platinum would have been more swayed by the state of Europe than that of the United States or China because of the global geographical distribution of platinum demand in the auto sector, due to diesel’s historic concentration in Europe and the fact that platinum is the key element for the control of diesel emissions. Europe was at that stage (and still is) still struggling with high food and energy prices and with what the European Central Bank described as considerable economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, China is in the process of tightening its emissions controls, notably in diesel, with the new program due to be fully implemented by the start of this July, but market anecdotes plus international trade figures suggest that a lot of the purchasing for this has already been completed.

Platinum: used in the auto sector

Source: Metals Focus, StoneX

This was reflected in the figures from NYMEX. Open interest contracted over January, and while inventories were steady, they had increased at the end of December, possibly suggesting that auto manufacturers were parking metal or that an industrial installation had been delayed.

Figures from the CFTC showed some early buying interest, but this reversed in mid-month, while shorts increased steadily over the month as a whole, leaving the net position in a long of 20.4t, compared with a twelve-month average of just 4.2t.

In terms of trading activity, the different elements of the OTC suite showed different patterns. Spot started in quite lively fashion as prices pushed up towards $1,100, but interest waned at the first failure at that level. It looks as if hedging activity picked up in the $1,100 region on more than one occasion over January, and then as prices tried for $1,100 the second time, the options market also came to life. In fact, the LLD market was reasonably lively for much of the rest of the month, including after platinum had dropped through $1,050. Activity in the forwards was up and down, usually expanding on days when prices were dipping. Given that the markets have been warned on several occasions that the power cuts in South Africa will affect mine production again this year, this could well have been forward buying from consumers.

PALLADIUM

Palladium remains firmly under a cloud, with January prices continuing the bear trend that started in October. The technical construction on the charts is negative, as it would be after a sustained period of slippage, and helped to offer resistance at increasingly lower levels. Palladium opened at $1,806 and edged up towards $1,845 during the first week, but the bear trend was not broken, and the month’s lows were posted on the 27th at $1,711, before an anemic rally to close at $1,653, a fall of 9.6% over the month and a far cry from the 2022 high of $3,050 (all prices intraday).

Spot volumes, January, tonnes

Palladium’s problems lie with the development of the hydrogen economy, under which most governments aim to have no more production of internal combustion engines (ICE) as of 2035. This is only 12 years away, equivalent to the average life of a vehicle, and the significance is that the auto sector’s requirements for PGM-loaded emission control catalysts mean that it accounts for over 80% of palladium demand. By the mid-2030s, more scrapped ICE vehicles are expected to be coming back to the market than new ICE vehicles going into circulation, and this means that the industry will become a net supplier of palladium rather than a massive demand segment.

Add to that the fact that the price ratio between the two metals means that the work on partial substitution of platinum for palladium in the emission control sector and market sentiment remains sour – even though palladium is likely to be in a narrow deficit this year.

Platinum, palladium, and the ratio

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

NYMEX activity shows that long positions among the Money Managers have been declining since mid-December in the short term and have declined massively since October 2019. Shorts have been increasing since late November. In theory, of course, this means that with outright shorts at twelve-month highs, there is the strong possibility of a short-covering rally, but it certainly did not transpire in January. The CFTC numbers are backed up by the open interest on NYMEX, which expanded by 47% from late January to early February, also suggesting sizeable shorts.

Trading numbers from the LBMA saw spot volumes contract in the middle of January after a relatively lively start and plenty of activity at month-end. The really heavy day at the start of the month was a down day after prices had failed to move much above $1,800, suggesting more liquidation, while the period of sideways price action that followed through to mid-month was in sluggish volume; the exception here was in the LLDs, which points to hedging at and slightly below $1,800. As the downtrend resumed, activity was boosted in the swaps/forwards, which also suggests some forward selling. Options and LLDs were quiet, and the real action in the market was in the final week and was in the spot sector. It looks here as if activity was mixed; the $1,750 level may well have prompted algorithmic and CTA activity down through $1,700, but there was some evidence of industrial bargain hunting below these levels and this would have helped to generate the mild rally towards $1,700 that developed at month-end.

