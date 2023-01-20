LBMA Precious Metals Market Volumes: Turnover Figures for December 2022

B y Rhona O’Connell, Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia, StoneX Financial Ltd | Jan. 16, 2022

Welcome to our round-up of precious metals activity in December 2022 and a look at the context helping to influence market volumes – and vice versa. December can often be quiet, although this past month, with palladium’s sharp fall and recovery, platinum’s continued rejuvenation, silver’s early flourish and gold’s continued upward March, made for interesting profiles. We also take a look at how the full year 2022 compared with 2021 for volumes in the different sectors.

In brief, with the exception of spot silver and spot platinum, which posted very small increases in volume against the average of the preceding twelve months, volumes everywhere were down. Comparing December with the previous December, the majority of volumes were also lower, in some cases notably so. The only increases were spot gold, silver and platinum.

Daily average trading volumes in December, compared with December 2021 – November 2022

GOLD

Spot volumes, 2021 and 2022, tonnes

Source: LBMA, StoneX

Spot volumes in 2022 were roughly 37 times the global mine production

Gold volumes were down across the board against the previous 12 months by 8% in spot, 11% in LoanLeaseDeposit (LLD), 15% in swap/forwards and 53% in options.

The heaviest volumes were at the start of the month as spot made what, after another week or so, was the successful breach of$1,800. The month as a whole continued the upward trend that started in early November (and which continued into early January). The lowest volumes were in mid-month after the correction that took prices below $1,800 as the market stood back to assess external trends and to decide which route to take thereafter. Another hawkish set of Fed Minutes was a key to the drop in price.

The fresh clearance of $1,800 came in good volume, and then some further validation was given to the continuation of the uptrend when a downward $35 move ($1,820 to $1775) came in heavy volumes, theoretically, at least, cleaning out some weaker-handed holders. The rest of the month was essentially a period of consolidation until fresh strength towards month-end, a trend that has continued into January.

Key drivers remained the perceptions or otherwise of an end to the Fed’s rate cycle (and as always, perception is everything), with some economic parameters from the United States starting to suggest that there was some easing developing in the economy that might give the Fed the scope to come off the gas a little.

Spot gold in euro, yen and Swiss franc terms, 2022 to early January

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

In the background, increasing length among Money Managers on COMEX suggested fresh interest in gold as a hedge against risk (mixed outlooks on the path of equities this year and an increased view that the long dollar:long yield trade has run its course), and there was a palpable feeling in the OTC market that this was being carried through into spot, although forward trading was relatively light. The exception was in mid-month as prices moved through $1,800 again, suggesting a potential combination of some locking-in of prices but very probably also some forward buying. Activation LLD was lively around the $1,825 levels towards month-end, suggesting some hedging before year-end.

SILVER

Spot volumes, 2021 and 2022, tonnes

Source: LBMA, StoneX

Spot turnover in 2022 was roughly 46 times the world mine production

In common with gold, silver volumes were heavy at the start of the month, and although spot eased gradually over the first week, swap/forward business remained brisk through to the 12th. Over these first few days, silver rallied through $23 (high volume, first couple of days), then reversed- and re-reversed, again in high volume.

As spot volumes retreated between the 6th and 14th (spot prices moving up from $22.0 to the first test of $24), forwards and, to a large extent, LLD and options were busy, suggesting that $24, which is a full 36% higher than when the bull run started at $18 in mid-October, is an important psychological level and that it was worth locking in higher prices in case there was no further advance. This makes sense, given that there is a body of resistance between $24 and $26 that extended over March and April 2022.

It also turned out to be prescient, with spot trading between ~$23 and £$24 for the remainder of the month (apart from one brief foray toward $24.3).

Similar sentiment prevailed in silver as in gold, but it is interesting to note that silver moved higher before gold did. Historically this is actually not that unusual. There are several examples of how a change in trend in gold and silver sees silver move first. This can potentially be explained by the fact that silver is the more volatile metal (thus finessing a gold position) and is the smaller market and, therefore, potentially needs earlier entry (or exit).

In the background, the Money Managers on COMEX were taking a similar view as to gold, with outright longs expanding through the month (before some year-end profit taking). Shorts covered throughout the month also, but fresh short positions developed in the final week, almost certainly on the failure to advance beyond $24. ETP activity saw continued attrition with only sporadic buying interest. Silver ETPs have a might higher retail constituency, pro rata, than gold, so it’s possible that this is simple profit-taking here and there.

Gold, silver and the ratio

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

PLATINUM

Spot volumes, 2021 and 2022, tonnes

Source: LBMA, StoneX

Spot turnover was approximately ten times world mine production

After a six-week rally from mid-October that saw platinum gain 21% from $868 (intraday basis) to $1,050 at the start of December, platinum spent a fortnight consolidating between $880 and $1,050, finding support from the 50-Day moving average.

As $1,000 came to look like increasingly valid support, a springboard was built for a sharp bound up from $1,000 to $1,903 in three days towards month-end, with the first $60 coming in just one day (29th December). The move was to some extent prompted by support from rapidly improving Moving Average constructions, although background fundamental news included the re-opening of China, especially given the importance of diesel to the Chinese economy. In early January, a natural correction ensued and this may also be colored by rising concern over the impact of the speed of the re-opening.

Meanwhile, in the background, the markets are aware of the risk to South African supply from continued load-shedding (power cuts) from South African supplier Eskom, which, when it reaches a certain level of intensity, means that underground operations have to cease. Anglo-American Platinum has already warned that some of its production may be under threat (although a shortfall would be made up later when feasible).

As far as trading was concerned, the downward correction at the start of the month was in heavy volume in spot with reasonable activity in forwards but very little in LLD. Options were busy, suggesting that the $1,000 level was under close scrutiny. Through the middle of the month, volumes in those three comments were light but picked up in LLD between the 9th and the 15th as spot moved up to test and fail at $1,050, so it is possible that there was some forward hedging activity coming into the market during that period, which was essentially a time of sideways trend overall.

The latte month rally was in a good spot and forward volume (some book-squaring?) but very little in the other derivatives.

Platinum: NYMEX Managed Money Positions, tonnes

Source: CFTC, StoneX

Money Managers’ positioning on NYMEX was mixed, with longs expanding at the start of the month but then taking profits by the look of it. There was some aggressive short selling in the first half, which must have aided the faltering at the higher level, but covering started towards month-end and continued into early January.

PALLADIUM

Palladium started a bear phase in early October, and after a brief recovery in November, the bears took charge again in December. The first half of the month was relatively stable, between $1,840 and $2,000, before a sharp drop took spot from $1,946 to $1,666 in the space of just four days. The move was largely in keeping with the decline in gold following hawkish Fed minutes and the reiteration of the bank’s determination to bring inflation down to 2%.

CFTC numbers (see below) point to sizeable long liquidation and fresh shorts.

Spot volumes, 2021 and 2022, tonnes

Spot volumes were 17 times mine production

Source: LBMA, StoneX

The correction, when it came, ironically coincided with the publication of Swiss customs figures, which showed that November exports of palladium had dropped heavily, notably to the United Kingdom and the United States. There was, in fact, a small increase in exports to Hong Kong, although that did not make the headlines. The rest of the month was a period of price consolidation, which was extended into January and centered on $1,800.

Trading volumes were mixed, with an increase of 4% in spot against the previous twelve months, although it was 24% lower than in December 2021.

Swaps/forwards and options were down substantially against the previous twelve months, although LLD was higher.

Spot volumes were by far the heaviest in the first few days of December, as the price rallied through $1,900 and made an attempt at $2,000. This failed, and with confidence waning, the sharp drop towards $1,700 was in thin conditions; we have noted before that low volumes can often lead to volatile conditions, and this was no exception. Swaps/forwards and options were also busy during this period, suggesting that $2,000 was in play. The 50-day moving average was a key level of resistance right throughout the second half of the month and into January. Volumes then tailed off across the board with the sole exception of the spot market on 19th December, which was the heaviest day of the month and saw spot test $1,700 before starting its period of consolidation.

Money Managers’ positioning on NYMEX reflected the nervous tension in the market, with heavy long liquidation in mid-month and a lot of fresh shorts appearing in mid-month.

Some light short covering towards month-end saw the year close with palladium in a small net long (although this reversed in early January).

Platinum, palladium, and the correlation

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

Click here to receive monthly Market Analysis updates by email.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.