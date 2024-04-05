LBMA Precious Metals market volumes, September 2025, and their significance

Rhona O’Connell, StoneX Financial Ltd; 13th October 2025

Gold hit a new record in late April in real as well as nominal terms. Geopolitics and plentiful liquidity helped to drive new records in September and in setting the scene for the October assault on $4,000



Daily September average compared with daily average for the previous twelve months.

Source: LBMA

Source: LBMA

Welcome to our monthly round-up of the LBMA OTC trading volumes in gold, silver, platinum and palladium, as recorded on a daily basis by the Association. These are split into spot, swap/forward, options and LoanLeaseDeposit (LLD) and give a flavour of the markets’ activity and how they were influenced by external forces and news items.

All references to COMEX or NYMEX positioning refer to Managed Money, not commercial positions.

Changes in Open interest since tariff nerves took hold.



General introduction:

Highlights:

Background summary: the markets focused again on the mid-month FOMC meeting with an increasingly determined expectation, subsequently fulfilled, of a 25 basis point cut. Although Jay Powell in his subsequent press conference was his usual cautious self, the markets continued to expect at least one more cut before year-end. The President maintained his combative stance towards the Fed and Mr. Powell in particular. The Supreme Court announced that it was effectively fast-tracking its hearing over whether the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act are legal and the hearing is set down for the first week in November. The temporary appointment of Stephen Miran to fill Lisa Cook’s role for a few months raised some eyebrows due to his role on the President’s Council of Economic Advisors. He made it clear to the press, however, that intends retaining his own independent economic analysis when it comes to his decisions and recommendations; he is also taking unpaid leave from the Council while he serves at the Fed.

The latest Executive Order with partial respect to the metals markets was signed on 5th September and clarifies the tariff numbers that are in the relevant Annex. These now include all the relevant tariff numbers that cover gold in unwrought and semi-manufactured form. We need to treat this with care because the wording in the Executive Order itself uses terms such as “I may be willing” to apply a zero rate, although we can be pretty sure that gold will be fine. Another element of uncertainty is that the Order refers to those countries with which the States already has reciprocal agreements in place. This is not currently the case with Switzerland so it is possible that the Swiss refineries may still have something of a headache.

The uncertainty persisted over silver’s fate with respect to tariffs and this pushed on to the London squeeze in early October, with the overnight borrowing rate rocketing to 200% on one occasion at least.

Rising gold and silver prices put a brake on physical grass roots demand – although this also reversed course in October once $4,000 had been assaulted. China and India, the largest two consumers of gold, and India with 16% of global silver fabrication demand in just India’s jewellery, silverware and investment demand, were especially quiet (although India’s low activity was partially due to the monsoon season.). China prices moved to a discount to gold, which caused some reduction in silver supply domestically and some smelters suspended domestic sale.

Meanwhile the auto companies in the United States continued to announce heavy expected hits to earnings and infrastructure viability in supply chains as a result of tariffs, while there is also some pushback on electric vehicles. The first suggests potential production issues so that is a headwind for the platinum group metals, while the shift in EVs target is beneficial to those metals.



The EO Annex of exemptions from tariffs - extract

On 5th September the Annexe to the Executive Order listing exemptions from tariffs was released after some modification, as below. It gives clarity to gold sectors that will be exempt and thus coming into line with the PGM exemptions; what is less clear, however, is the treatment of silver as it is examined for insertion onto the Critical Minerals List.



Gold, silver, platinum and palladium, January to early October 2025

To summarise; year-to end-September

Platinum +70.4%

Silver +57.8%

Rhodium +55.9%

Gold +45.2%

Palladium +37.9%

DXY index -10.6%



The US yield 5Y-30Y curve; interest re-appears in the longer tenors.

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX



GOLD

Precious Metals trading: silver roars into life and spot gold hits a record daily volume.

Gold spot and options volumes in September were substantially higher than the average for the preceding twelve months, while swap/forwards were 7% up but LLD were considerably lower. At the start of the month there was a burst of activity as prices approached $3,600 and on this occasion there was a jump in LLD activity, suggesting some hedging activity, while options jumped also, suggesting activity in the $3,600 and $3,700 strikes.

Gold turnover, September, M ounces

Source: NASDAQ, LBMA

The same pattern cropped up again just over a week later, a couple of days after gold entered a shallow correction, This time the price had reached $3,674 then turned down, and the option and LLD burst of activity was in a day of a very narrow day, suggesting perhaps that some hedging, but the options activity may well have been in the money call, given that prices took off against the following day. As gold motored on to close September at the high, just shy of $3,900, there was little variation in the spot volumes, swaps and forwards fell away and options were steady, but LLD gained in volumes. This was until the 25th, when spot, swap/forward and LLD exploded. Spot volume at 58M ounces (1,795t) was the highest since the LBMA started releasing these figures in 2021; swap/forward (551t) was the highest since 6th February and LLD (63t) was the highest since late July. There was clearly a great deal of two-way activity because (as is often the case) the range that day was narrow, just $40 as the previous day’s decline, although small ($30) brought out yet more bargain hunting.

The Gold ETFs continued to put in a strong performance, adding 112t to 3,838t, a year-to-date gain of 619t, underpinning the move in the price. Combining with net official sector activity in the first half of 2025, i.e. net buying of 415t (more recent numbers not yet available) takes 1,034t out of the market (this of course can always be reversed).

On COMEX the Managed Money positions (currently only available to 23rd September due to the government shutdown) saw a jump in longs at the start of the month, from 545t in late August to 610t. Thereafter there was very little variation, varying between 610 and 619t. Shorts edged gradually higher, from 108t to 119t.



Spot gold in nominal and real terms (deflator; US CPI)

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX



Gold, year-to-date



GOLD on COMEX, tonnes



SILVER

Global identifiable silver inventories stood at 38,432t according to Metals Focus. On the basis of our estimate for the 2025 market balance they should now be roughly 35,000t.

Since the start of this year combined inventories on COMEX, ETFs and LBMA vaults have risen by 11,500t although there is a risk of double counting here as LBMA vaults will be holding some ETF material. LBMA vault holdings have dropped by 1,158t this year, reflecting imports into the States on fears of tariffs and laying the foundations for the shortage that developed in London that kept going into October.

Silver Eagle sales (including sales to distributors) in the year to end-August amounted to 274t, half the level of the first eight months of 2024. Coin resale remained lively with some coins trading at a discount to spot and thus finding their way back to refineries, so this number is almost certainly over-stated.



Trading patterns

If gold volumes were impressive in September, silver was very strong, with spot volumes up by 47% and options up by 90%. Swaps/forwards were up 2% with LLD down by 22%. As with gold, the 25th was an extremely busy day; the month opened at $40, by the 25th it was at $44, after two days of shallow corrections punctuating the rally. On the 25th the market really woke up (and may well have influenced gold volumes, kicking off the strong rally that, at the time of writing in mid-October, has not yet finished).

On the 25th the spot volume was 32,000t (global annual mine production is 36,000t, more or less) and here, too, this was the highest on record back to the start of 2021. Swap/Forwards turned over 5,929t, the highest since early February and options, at 1,556t, the highest since January 2021.

Source: NASDAQ, helping to propel prices higher.

The option market kicked off September in heavy volume, which is perhaps understandable since the market opened at $40. Subsequent price action certainly suggests that the emphasis was on calls. options volumes then fell right away until mid-month when silver had reached $42 and settled in for a short period of consolidation. Volumes picked up again when silver hit $44 and then, two days later, the 25th - with silver between $46 and $47, would suggest that the $50 strike was in the market’s sights.

Meanwhile we still await the result of the Critical Minerals Review. To qualify for inclusion in the Critical Minerals list (which was set up in President Trump's first term) a commodity must meet three criteria:

It must be deemed essential to the US’ economy or its defence

It must be vulnerable to supply chain disruption, including restrictions associated with foreign political risk, abrupt demand growth and other geopolitical risk elements

It must be vital to manufacturing applications including agriculture, consumer electronics, currency, energy, healthcare and technology.

The list is updated every three years and the 2025 iteration has now been drafted; silver is on the proposal along with copper, lead, rhenium, potash and silicon. The US Geological Survey’s report includes the following: “The concentration of mineral commodity production in a few countries and the high degree of reliance of the United States on imports from these countries increases the risks associated with foreign supply disruptions”. The USGS applies two criteria; the potential effects of foreign trade disruptions on the US economy; and whether there is a single producer of the commodity in the US. As far as silver is concerned the USGS included the following: “Silver’s probability-weighted net decrease in U.S. GDP is largely due to a scenario in which Mexico stops silver exports to the United States—a high impact ($435 million), low probability (4 percent) event.

So we have a situation in which industrial demand for silver is expanding and will keep the metal in a global pre-investment deficit; and the tensions between the US and Mexico and Canada are also pertinent. Based on the UN’s trade figures, during 2024 Mexico and Canada accounted for 49% and 18% of US silver imports respectively, comprising 2,823t and 1,070t from a total of 5,813t.



Gold and silver plus the ratio

CFTC: Only minor fluctuations in the outright silver longs, moving upwards through mid-month to just over 2,400t before retreating to 2,197t, fractionally higher than at the start of September. Outright shorts were rather more determined, rising from 1,948t to 2,403t, and contracting in the final week to 2,197t. For context, global mine production is approximately 26,000tpa.

Exchange Traded Products continued to add more than 500t in September; this time the gain was 557t for a year-to-date increase of 3,350t, of which 2,578t went in to June-September inclusive, to reach 25,626t as investors rotated out of gold and into the white metals.



PLATINUM and PALLADIUM

Source: NASDAQ



Platinum, palladium and the ratio, January 2020 to date,

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

That rotation out of gold and into the white metals became apparent in the second half of September when platinum took off in mid-month, taking palladium with it after a few days.

At the end of September, the Commerce Department announced that its investigation into the allegation of Russian palladium being imported into the States at a discount is to be delayed. We wrote about this in some detail last month and repeat the exercise below. The update is that the petitioners, Sibanye-Stillwater and the USW requested a delay, due to the complexity of the subject matter. The Department has accepted the request and the deadline for the preliminary investigation is now 29th December; the final determination will be due 75 days thereafter.

Background: - Sibanye-Stillwater and the United Steelworkers filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions with the Commerce Dept. and the US International Trade Commission, requesting duties on Russian palladium imports.

We have analysed the Russian imports of palladium to the US as recorded by the United Nations and worked out the average per ounce dollar price of those imports on a monthly basis. The differential from spot will not be strictly accurate as we can’t know the exact content of each shipment (ingot vs sponge), but it does give a reasonable gauge.

In bald numbers, monthly average imports in 2024, at 2.76tpm, were 39% higher than in 2023; the first five months of 2025, at 2.83t were up by a further 3%, or by 43% over 2023. Implied prices are less convincing – although as noted above we can’t be certain of the precise mix each time.

The figures show that the average per ounce price on a cif basis was at a discount to spot in nine months of the 27 months recorded here. The weighted average differential is a premium of 3.0%. The month in which the implied discount was at its deepest, at 8.5%, was January of this year with a 2.9t shipment.

The process is for the Commerce Dept to decide whether to investigate or note within 21 days, and the ITC to make a preliminary decision within 45 days. Commerce may then issue preliminary countervailing duties within five months and preliminary anti-dumping within seven months. No doubt they will have access to more detailed numbers than we, but on the basis of what we have here it would seem to suggest that a decision hangs in the balance.

Now we turn to the price action.

Platinum had essentially been moving in a horizontal band between $950 and $1,100 since at least the start of 2024 until and then fresh investor activity following on from the reports in April and May of increased platinum imports into China to feed jewellery and industrial demand generated a substantial run up towards $1600 in July. After a period of consolidation in July and August, mid-September then saw platinum spring higher from the $1400 level to $1,630 (a 21% gain) ultimately to attack $1,700 in the second week of October. Forwards remained tight as a legacy from the moves in mid-year.

Palladium had in the early part of the year been working its way higher from levels below $1,000 and actually reached up towards $1,300 in July before staging a retreat right the way through to the end of August which took it back to $1,100. After a short period of consolidation palladium moved higher towards $1,200 in the middle of September and this formed the basis for a springboard action up towards $1,500 by mid-October.



Platinum implied one-month lease rate, January 2024 -to-date

Source: Bloomberg, Stonex

In terms of trading activity, September platinum volumes were down against the 12-month average, apart from options, which were up by a hefty 70%. This was entirely down to two days of very heavy trading, on 25th (the same as gold and silver) and again on the 26th. These were two strong up-days, from $1,418 to $1,500 and thence to $1,600 in just two days. The implication here is that there was demand for calls at both these levels, if not higher. Volumes were also powerful across the board on the 25th.

Elsewhere the rest of the month looked reasonably mundane. The 25th was the only day of the month in which spot and forward volumes were more than one standard deviation away from the mean, while LLD activity qualified on teat count on the 23rd as well, whin platinum attacked (and initially failed at) $1,500, suggesting hedging activity.

Palladium volumes were much higher in spot and in options (31% and 35% respectively – but the latter was skewed, see below) while swap/forwards were up 7% but LLD, down 27%. Apart from the now notorious 25th, when volumes everywhere were heavy, activity was patchy. Spot volumes picked up in the second week, boosting prices from just over $1,100 to $1,200, quite probably enhanced by continued and steady ETF purchases. Volumes dwindled as the price corrected briefly, then picked up again in the next bull phase. Swaps / forwards mirrored this pattern, possibly suggesting some industrial purchase. One very heavy options day skewed the average volume; without the 2.8t volume traded on the 10th, presumably targeting $1,200 and possibly $1,300 calls as this was during a short bull run, the overall daily average for September would have been only 3% higher than the previous 12-month average.



Platinum; NYMEX inventories, ounces

Source: Bloomberg, Stonex



Spot platinum, palladium and the spread, January 2020 to date

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX



Platinum, gold and the ratio

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX



CFTC

Platinum: the first week and a bearish bias with mild long liquidation and fresh shorts in quite sizeable volume. Then sentiment reversed, with longs rising from 59.5t to 64.5t; shorts contracting from 41.1t to 35.7t.

Palladium: reversal of the August negatives, with longs expanding from 12.8t to 18.3t; while shorts added just 0.8t to 34.4t.



ETFs

Platinum was mixed but with a friendly bias; twelve days of net creations from a total of 22 trading days for a gain of 2.7t to 94.5; a ytd loss of 5.1t. Palladium was more aggressive, with 17 days of net creations for a monthly increase of 2.5t and a year-to-date gain of 6.4t.