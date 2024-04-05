LBMA Precious Metals market volumes, March 2025, and their significance

Rhona O’Connell, StoneX Financial Ltd; 17 April 2025

Daily March average compared with daily average for the previous twelve months.

Welcome to our monthly round-up of the LBMA OTC trading volumes in gold, silver, platinum and palladium, as recorded on a daily basis by the Association. These are split into spot, swap/forward, options and LoanLeaseDeposit (LLD) and give a flavour of the markets’ activity and how they were influenced by external forces and news items.

All references to COMEX or NYMEX positioning refer to Managed Money, not commercial positions.



General introduction: -

Tariffs, tariffs, tariffs…

The markets have been bound up with the merry-go-round of US international tariffs, with the result that gold prices have been buoyed by international tensions, uncertainty and concern about potential recession, while silver, platinum and palladium have been under some pressure for the same reasons. As we write this in mid-April, President Trump has suspended reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, but a baseline of 10% has been implemented almost globally. The obvious exception is China with reciprocal tariffs of 145% and 125% respectively and the polarisation between the two nations’ leaders is currently showing little sign of abatement.

As well as comparing March volumes with the previous twelve months’ daily average, we thought it would be instructive to look at the daily volumes in the first quarter of this year against the average for the first ten months of 2024, before tariffs come into the markets’ crosshairs.

The majority of the content in this piece will be graphical as this is likely to be more informative than text – apart of course from anything of particular interest.

The focus on the precious metals revolved largely around the amount of metal being shipped into the States. Even though it was highly unlikely that gold and silver would be subject to tariffs, risk managers wanted to be ahead of any possible eventuality. COMEX and NYMEX inventories increased markedly in gold silver and platinum, although palladium was less acutely affected. There has been some outflow since a) the metals were not included and b) the 90-day suspension was announced.



The London / New York dislocations

The following charts show the pattern, along with the spot price of each metal.

GOLD

SILVER

PLATINUM

PALLADIUM

Meanwhile material was reaching the United States, with metal from the London vaults going via Switzerland for refining into one-kilo or 100-ounce bars, while gold also came in from Australia and parts of south-east Asia. This small table gives an idea of how conditions changed, with gold inventory at one point in April reaching 98% of open interest (by this time the flow was actually reversed, and open interest was coming down sharply. There have been small outflows during April.

Swiss net gold imports, (selected countries); and with the United States

Source: Swiss Federal Customs Authority, StoneX

As we noted previously: -

A lot of banks / finance houses hedge their London physical metal long positions by taking an offsetting futures position on COMEX and capturing the contango accordingly. So they shipped gold into the country (not only into COMEX) as rapidly as possible, just in case.

This was essentially London-vaulted gold and as most banks / finance houses don't have a direct relationship with the BoE or with the primary logistics houses the time to get the metal out stretched to weeks as opposed to days because it's allocated and they have to get the correct bars.



GOLD –still uncertain, and taking cover; spot prices

Overall volumes and spot price, March

Source: LBMA

Spot volume in gold was 5.5% higher in March than over the 12 months to end-February, although the highest volumes in the first quarter of the year were in February as trading in the EFP built up with a view to shipping metal into the United States. As the dust started to settle the early March volumes were low, but built steadily over the latter part of the month as we moved towards the so-called “Liberation Day “of 2 nd April.

April. The month opened at $2,857 and closed at $3,124, a 9.3% gain.

As prices moved towards the $2,900 level towards at the start of the month there was an uplift in swaps/forwards activity, which not only meant that participants were locking in prices, but this activity may also have quelled the rally, if only temporarily. The same could be said of LLD activity, which expanded on the initial approaches to $3,000 and then again as $3,100 came into view at month-end.

Overall, though, the activity in all three of the derivatives sectors was relatively quiet by comparison with the previous 12 months.



Gold technical pattern; one-year view

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

ETFs: notable for the return of North American ETF investment, for a net investment over the month of 71t, or $6.8Bn. Global investment was $8.6Bn over the month, adding 92t. Asia was also on the buy side with China picking up 7.7t, although India actually shed 0.5t.

CFTC: the bullish tone persisted although outright longs peaked in the middle of March (and the selling continued into April). Shorts initially contracted and then expanded at the same time as longs took profits at the first clearance of $3,000. On 1st April the long was back to the level of early March (637t), while shorts, at 195t at month-end, were at a 13-month high.



Gold in local currencies, January 2024 to date

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX



SILVER; gold:silver ratio heads towards 100:1

Source: LBMA

Silver’s price action continued to track gold, opening at $31.2 and closing at $34.1, a gain of 10.5% compared with gold’s net gain of 9.3%. As with the earlier part of the year, this may seem counter-intuitive given that silver has a long history of higher volatility than gold, and that when gold makes a decisive move, silver’s amplitude is usually 2.0-2.5 times that of gold. This can largely be explained not just by the hype surrounding the pre-tariff activity, but also because silver is an industrial metal, with industrial demand commanding more than 60% market share, and the problems in Europe and China cast a shadow over its more normal lustre. And the longer the time horizon, the more influential are the underlying fundamentals.

While gold spot volumes were up by 5% against the twelve-month average, silver spot trading was up by 21%, boosted by lively action in mid-month in a strong run higher, from $32.0 to $34.0; the retracement was in thin volume and the fresh attack on $34 enjoyed good volumes.

Options volumes were 78% higher than the previous twelve months’ daily average, but this was heavily bolstered by over 40M ounces in turnover on 7 th March as prices reversed course from an earlier rally and slipped towards $32 once more, so it is possible that there was call option activity amid the overall bullish mood coming from gold’s camp. Even absent that heavy day, the average option volume over the month would have been 65% ahead of the previous period.

Swaps/forward and LLDs were unremarkable, apart from some lively LLD action as prices rallied from $32, while swaps/forwards came to life as silver challenged $34 and may well have contributed to the market topping out at that point.

ETFs; after a 257t fall in January but an 85t increase in February, silver saw increased interest in March, adding 340t over a month in which days of net redemptions and net creations were closely matched, although the buying was a lot chunkier than the sales. The month closed at 22,388t. World mine production is ~26,000t and industrial recycling, ~6,000t.

CFTC: a similar pattern to gold, with longs expanding in the first half of March and then starting a hefty fall that continued into April. Shorts, by contrast, expanded over the whole month. At month-end the longs were at 9,325t and shorts at 3,642t, leaving the market in a net long of 6,683t, compared with a 12-month average net short of 2,710t.



Silver technical pattern; one-year view

Silver, gold and copper; the correlations and the gold:silver ratio, medium term

Source for charts: Bloomberg, StoneX

Gold:silver ratio averaged 84.8 in 2024; in March it was 89.8

Silver’s correlation with gold averaged 0.80 in 2024 and 0.73 in March

Silver’s correlation with copper was 0.54 in 2024 and 0.54 in March.



PLATINUM –failing at $1,000

Total platinum volumes, March, 000 ounces

Source: LBMA

Platinum continued its broadly sideways trend between $950 and $1,010, much as it had in February and before a precipitous fall in early April, along with silver and palladium. Spot volumes were variable across the month, with good bargain hunting activity in early March from a base of $950, then again when changing direction after a correction from the upswing and starting the rally that generated the test of $1,010.

The mid-month downward correction was in thin volume and then fresh interest developed in the final assault on $1,000 at the end of the month.

Volumes in LLD were down by 32% against the previous 12 months, while spot gained 5%, swaps/forwards 4% and options, 13%.

Swaps and forwards activity was concentrated largely in the first few days, as prices consolidated above $950. The speed of the rally after this activity was over suggests that the bias had been on the sell side.

The main period of activity in the options market came during the period when prices were easing, suggesting some call option activity at $950, although the purchase of puts at $1,000 may have seen some business. There was one burst of activity in LLD, which came at month-end and suggests that there may have been some hedging around the $1,000 level.



Platinum technical pattern, one-year view

ETFs: here too, the bias was mildly bearish with a reduction of 0.74t or 0.1%. Days of net redemptions were like silver, closely matched with days of net creations, but the sellers had the upper hand as the markets fretted about the potential economic slowdown, especially if the auto sector were to be hit by tariffs (which they were). Holdings at month-end were 99.6t. Global mine production is ~170tpa.

CFTC: Variable, with longs rising in the first half and then receding for a net 1.3t increase. Shorts initially contracted and then expanded again, for a net increase of 1.2t, leaving the net position in a small long of 4.7t, ahead of a sizeable sell-off in the first week of April. Net change; from a short of 13t to a small long of 3.9t.



Platinum, palladium and the ratio, January 2017 to date,

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX



PALLADIUM -some cautious bargain hunting

Palladium spot volumes, March, 000 ounces

Source: LBMA

After a shallow bear market during January and February, taking spot prices from $1,033 to a low of $911 at end-February, palladium clawed its way back to $985 at end-March before reacting with the rest of the industrial sector to post sharp losses in early April.

Spot volumes over the month were 12% higher than the previous 12 months. The same cannot be said for the derivative sectors, all of which were down on the previous year, with swaps/forwards down 11%, LLD 23% and options, 40%.

Spot and swaps/forwards over the first five days were substantially higher than the rest of the month, suggesting that there was some cautious interest in the market, but the effectiveness of the resistance from the 20-day and 50-day moving averages at around $960 suggest that this interest was tentative.

By mid-month, however, prices had exceeded the moving averages, which also suggests that some of that prior swaps and forwards activity had been on the sell-side.

Options activity picked up in mid-March and the subsequent price action suggests that the $950 calls and possibly even the $1,000 level might have been in pay, especially as the market will have been aware of the hefty outright shorts on NYMEX.

The final week of March saw a burst of activity across the board as prices worked their way towards $1,000 – a level which, coupled with tariff announcements, proved to be insurmountable.



Palladium technical pattern, one year view

ETFs: this saw some cautious bargain hunting, with net creation days exceeding net redemption days by 13 to 8. This generated a gain of just one tonne, taking holdings from 22.8t to 23.7t. Global mine production is ~190t.

CFTC: More resilient than platinum with longs rising from 11.9t to 15.3t (and then a sell-off post-tariffs in early April), while the shorts were virtually unchanged (until early April). At month-end the net position was 30.1t short, a reduction of 5.5t.



Spot platinum, palladium and the spread, January 2017 to date

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX