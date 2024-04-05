LBMA Precious Metals market volumes, June 2024, and their significance

Rhona O’Connell, StoneX Financial Ltd; 12 July 2024

Any views expressed here are of the writer and do not reflect a house view from NASDAQ.

Daily June average compared with daily average for 2023

Source: LBMA

Source: LBMA

Welcome to our monthly round-up of the LBMA OTC trading volumes in gold, silver, platinum and palladium, as recorded on a daily basis by the Association. These are split into spot, swap/forward, options and LoanLeaseDeposit (LLD) and give a flavour of the markets’ activity and how they were influenced by external forces and news items.

All references to COMEX or NYMEX positioning refer to Managed Money, not commercial positions.

General introduction -

Gold and silver took a much-needed breather during June (“boring” was the word from one dealer), while platinum and palladium moved into the spotlight and continued to flirt with each other in terms of parity, premia and discounts to one another (and palladium went through what looked like a short squeeze). Compared with the 2023 average daily volumes, gold spot and swap/forward volumes were down, as were spot silver volumes; in fact as the table above shows, gold’s only area of fresh action was in the LLD (likely mine hedging) while silver derivatives picked up and the PGM numbers speak for themselves.

GOLD – taking a back seat to the PGM; the press flags the reported lack of China buying

Overall volumes and spot price, June

Source: LBMA

Gold (and silver) took a much-needed breather in most of June. After scaling a new nominal record in May at $2,453, June opened at $2,353, reached the month’s high of $2,388 on the 7th, dropped that day to a shade below $2,300 and spent the rest of the month in a narrow range between $2,286 and $2,369 (posted on 21st). Spot volumes were at their highest in the first week, and as we see so many times, the heaviest volume was the reversal day of the 7th – when the derivative volumes picked up also following the failure to approach $2,400. As spot volumes receded in the following few days, derivative trading took over, and it looks as if there was some forward selling into the small rally towards $2,350. LLD trading picked up smartly on the 12th, likely triggered by the spot price slipping below the 10-day moving average, which, along with the 20-day and 50-day averages, then offered pretty effective resistance for most of the rest of the month.

Spot volumes had only one lively day in the second half of June and this was the 20th, when options were also busy . This was when gold pushed up through $2,350 so this key level obviously generated technical and probably psychological activity and the retreat on the following day clearly points to the sell side as the prime mover. Spot retreated again but the last week of the month saw more lively activity in the derivatives as gold found support on a fresh test of $2,300 and the resistance from the 50-day moving average at $2,340.

Background influences were again dominated by Fed-watching, the European Parliament elections (discussed in the palatinum and palladium sections here) plus some misguided comments from parts of the press about the China Government’s policy towards its gold reserves.

The rally in the first week was driven by some healthy physical support but the professional sector was more cautious as the Federal Reserve meeting of the previous week, with its Special Economic Projections including the dot plot, was signaling just one interest rate cut this year, although the swaps market was suggesting two – September and December. It is worth noting there that the swaps market has consistently been more benign than Fed rhetoric.

The FOMC Dot Plot, June 2024 (each dot represents a member’s estimate of where the fed funds will be at the end of each year)

Source: Federal Reserve

The US NonFarm Payroll numbers for May were strong and with gold already on the defensive after the news hype around the People’s Bank of China the US numbers pressured gold down towards $2,300. After a gradual recovery towards $2,350 following a negative PPI print in mid-month. Spot volumes picked up again in what looked like profit taking, accompanied by likely action in both forwards and LLD, signaling that this level, at that stage at least, was seen as a likely ceiling for gold.

Gold technical pattern; one-year view

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

Now for China - here we are reproducing a note that this writer put out at the time, which gives some historical background about the activities of the People’s Bank in the gold market.



PBoC reported gold reserves by quarter, tonnes

Source: IMF, StoneX

“Given the hype that has been surrounding the importance of official sector activity in the gold market over the past few years, and its significance with respect to price action and the signals that this activity sends to the markets about official sector concern over geopolitics and potential distress, it is hardly surprising that the headlines this morning are awash with the fact that China reported no change in its gold reserves in May – after 18 months’ consecutive reports of increase.

It’s overdone, though. The fact that the PBoC announced no change in reserves in May (and only a very small increase in April) was almost certainly the trigger for the price fall in mid-morning London time, but it’s only dropped to yesterday’s levels – hardly a “slump” – the word used by at least one Agency. It is important also to bear in mind that there has been more than one occasion in the past when the PBoC has not reported any change in gold reserves for an extended period of time and then has released figures showing a quantum leap – which clearly implies that reserve building was taking place over time, possibly not directly into the PBoC but perhaps into another instrument such as a Sovereign Wealth Fund, and then experienced a bulk transfer. Examples include the resumption of reporting (after a long period of silence) when China was applying for membership of the SDR, and in May 2009, when after many months reporting 600t of holdings, there was a sudden jump in May, to a reported 1,054t (IMF numbers). So while it is of course a possibility that the next few reserve statements may not show any change in gold holdings it would be rash to assume that the Chinese Government is not continuing to increase its gold exposure."

Gold in local currencies, year-to-date

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

In the background gold Exchange Traded Products were mixed, but with an overall inflow of 17.5t. North America was a net seller (8t) while Europe added 18t and Asia, seven. At month-end holdings were 3,106t (global mine production is roughly 3,750t). On COMEX the outright Managed Money positions fluctuated narrowly and ended up just one tonne higher than at end-May, at 544t; shorts contracted from 80t to 51t, leaving the net long at a market-neutral long position of 277t. The outright long was 25% higher than the twelve-month average, which is a little toppy but not extravagantly so.

SILVER; in tandem with gold but keeping an eye on copper

Total silver volumes, June, M ounces

Source: LBMA

Silver traded largely in tandem with gold, both in narrow ranges, as illustrated by the narrow range in the ratio, at just 5.8% between 75.9 and 80.3. There was a very subtle difference, in that while both metals traded narrowly by recent standards, silver had a mild downward bias that meant it bottomed out later than gold, on the 26th of the month with an intraday low of $28.57, after a high on the 6th of $31.55, for a range of 9.4%. This period of consolidation set the scene for a recovery at month-end that extended into July.

The silver drivers were effectively the same as those that drove gold’s movements, although the bearish tone in most of the base metals markets was undoubtedly an influence, bearing in mind that over 60% of silver fabrication demand is in the industrial sector. For the longer term, however the outlook is bright with the solar cell market the centre of attention. Current estimates for the prospects for solar suggest that silver demand in the sector could rise from an estimated 6,220t in 2023 to more than 11,000t in 2027, for example. Given that only 28% of silver production comes from primary silver mines, the level of supply is to a large extent in the hands of the lead-zinc, copper and gold producers. This points to higher silver prices in the future as in the early stages at least, those base metal producers will be working mine plans revolving around their primary products’ markets. They will benefit from higher silver by-product credits but will not necessarily raise output to take advantage, if the other metals’ fundamentals do not demand it.

Silver, gold and copper; the correlations and the gold:silver ratio, January 2020-to-date

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

Correlation with copper averaged 0.66 over the month; with gold, 0.84

Silver’s OTC trading patterns in June differed from gold. The start of the month was busy across the board, with early strength as the price pushed up towards $31.50. As momentum faltered, prices went into reverse and the 8% one-day drop from $31.55 to $29.04, was in heavy spot volume. Volume in the derivatives was also lively early in the month, suggesting hedging – quite possibly form aforementioned mine producers locking in by-product credits. Activity in swaps and options peaked on the 13th, just after prices had fallen below $30. There was one more day of high volume in LLD, which was on the second occasion that silver tested $31, where it failed, suggesting that hedging activity helped to cap the rise (temporarily).

In the Exchange Traded Products sentiment was mixed. Of the 20 trading days in June, nine saw net creations. There were two days with some chunky net creations – the first was on the 19th, which almost certainly contributed to silver moving towards (and then through) the $30 level; the second was the 24th and looked like bargain hunting after prices had fallen back though $30, just before the month’s lows were printed. Overall, 178t were added to the vaults, to a total of 21,461t compared with global annual mine production of roughly 25,600t.

On COMEX, the Managed Money funds reduced positions on both sides of the markets with outright longs dropping from 10,006t to 8,189t, an 18% contraction; shorts came down from 3,936t to 2,989t (23%), so that the net position was only narrowly reduced, from 4,265t to 4,212t.

PLATINUM – still some industrial selling to be found

In early July Statistics South Africa reported that domestic production of platinum group metals had faltered in June, but did not quantify by how much, although the headline national number of 0.6% (total minerals output) suggest that it was not by much. The reason we mention this is that there was no load-shedding (power cuts) in South Africa in the second quarter of the year and following the formation of the coalition Government with the Democratic Alliance involved, it is hoped that Eskom may be able to overcome the challenges that have dogged it for some years. This could well be wishful thinking (especially as the CEO is warning that unpaid bills, which are very substantial, are threatening Eskom’s viability), but for now the mining sector should be able to maintain output and it is possible that some of the work-in-progress concentrate build-up can be worked off and come into the value chain. Time will tell.

Total platinum volumes, June, 000 ounces

Source: LBMA

Meanwhile the lurch to the right in the European Parliament elections has thrust electric vehicles back into the spotlight (not that they have left it recently). In particular, with some deadlines already starting to slip, and with the onward march of hybrid vehicles as opposed to purely battery-driven, a new law is proposed in the EU that will effectively ban the production of ICE vehicles as of 2035. German MEP Jens Gieseke, chief negotiator for centre-right EPP, has said that it needs review; the legislation includes a planned exemption for e-fuel-only cars (fuels that can be produced using renewable energy and using carbon captured from the air). For Herr Gieseke, this was however not a sufficient solution. “This law does not include a guarantee that vehicles running on CO 2 -neutral fuels can be registered in the future…this law needs to be reviewed again shortly after the European elections” and one of the EPP’s core election promises was to maintain ICE production. This has fired up the auto producers who are already heavily invested in the new technologies. While these look like negotiating positions, there is little doubt that this will run and run.

Meanwhile in the first half of June platinum prices continued the descent that had started after the peak at $1,100 in late May. June opened at $1,040 and bottomed out on the 13th at $944. With the exception of a minor correction at month-end, the rest of June was on a bull tack, peaking at $1,023 on the 26th and closing at $996. Business was livelier on the way down than on the way up, suggesting long liquidation in spot (there are anecdotal reports of some industrial selling, as there are also in palladium) and there was some heavy volumes early on in forwards and LLD. Notably,nthough there was sizeable volume across the derivatives at the bottom of the market. Given that a good proportion of platinum industrial demand involves leased metal (catalysts in, for example, petrochemical industries and vessels in glass), it looks likely that these elements were busy in the market and this may have helped to generate price support.

During the price recovery there was heavy options volume on the 20th and 21st as platinum pushed up through $1,000, suggesting that the $1,000 strike was in play. Finally there was very heavy activity in spot on the last day of the month (which of course was also the last day of the half-year and, in some cases, the full fiscal year), forcing a test of $1,020 with prices closing just below $1,000.

Platinum, palladium and the spread, January 2016 to date

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

Exchange-Traded Products were mixed, with an equal number of days of creations and redemptions, resulting a net loss of just 0.04t over the month to a total of 105.5t. Given that May had added 9.2t to take holdings to the highest since May 2022, this loss of momentum was perhaps inevitable.

On NYMEX, May’s bullish tone went into reverse in the first half. In fact the outright Managed Money longs contracted throughout the month, dropping from 68.3t to 47.8t. Shorts, meanwhile, rose in the first half (39.4t to 43.7t) and then short covering developed as prices recovered, which is to be expected. The outright short closed June at 30.3t, leaving the net long at 17.5t, well down from the 28.9t at end-May.

PALLADIUM - almost a market dislocation

As we noted last month, palladium remains under a cloud and is likely to do so for the foreseeable future, although the slowing in EV inroads into the ICE sector, in favour of hybrids, which include internal combustion engines, gives palladium some relief in the short term. We have been arguing that a combination of price discovery, lack of infrastructure and consumer resistance could undermine these targets. Now the EU is to conduct a review in 2026 that may result in a push-back in dates, and the wrangling over the political and environmental issues discussed in the platinum section are even more relevant when it comes to palladium, given that the auto sector is responsible for 80%+ of palladium industrial demand.

Palladium prices followed a similar path to platinum during June, initially showing a small rally then continuing the falls that started in late May, slipping from $948 on the 6th to a low of $872 before a stunning rally to $1,031 then a relapse to close the month at $977. From a technical standpoint, the ten-day moving average was frequently a point of resistance and latterly support, but the picture was much more interesting than that.

The 21st saw an 8% $103 rally in spot prices and while we have been pointing to the massive NYMEX shorts for some months, there was more to it than just short-covering on the Exchange that was involved there. The market chatter is that a fund or funds may have got into difficulties because the EFP (exchange futures for physical), which had been trading roughly flat, blew out to $40 – in other words, there was some heavy borrowing going on. This didn’t last long and before month-end the EFP was back to normal. During this time palladium almost moved to a premium to platinum, but not quite. That came about in July.

Palladium spot volumes, April, 000 ounces

Source: LBMA

As far as trading volumes were concerned, the 21st saw the heaviest volumes of the month in both spot and forwards, which makes perfect sense given what was going on; spot traded over 993,000 ounces, 56% higher than the average for the rest of the month and forwards traded almost 664,000 ounces, 107% higher than average for the rest of the month.

The rest of June was pedestrian by comparison. Spot volumes were reasonably strong during the week when prices were bottoming out, suggesting bargain hunting, and LLD were lively in the same period, potentially implying consumers taking forward cover. Options volume picked up towards the end of the month, possibly targeting the $1,000 strike.

Spot platinum, palladium and the ratio, January 2016 to date

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

Exchange Traded Products, like platinum, saw plenty of interest over the month. As with platinum, there were an equal number of days of net redemptions as net creations, with most of the redemptions coming in the latter part of the month, in line with the retreating price. There was a net addition of 2.50t over the month, an increase of 14%; over the year to end-May the ETPs added 0.98t or 27% to 20.33t. Annual mine production is roughly 195tpa.

The CFTC numbers from NYMEX were mixed. Outright longs, swung from buyers to sellers, with a net gain of 3.9t to 15.0t, having touched 17.0t in the penultimate week of the month. Shorts continued their seemingly relentless expansion, also through to the penultimate week, before contracting by 6t (0%) in the week to 25th June, underpinning the big jump in spot prices ($926 to $1,029 -or 8%, as described earlier). Even so they ended June at a very hefty 61t, with the net short standing at 46t. As noted before, the long-term fundamentals for palladium are not good – not as bad as postulated a few months ago, but still not good. As the sharp move in late June demonstrates, there is undoubtedly the scope for a big short-covering rally in time, but as yet the market is likely to continue to move into a structural surplus.