LBMA Precious Metals Market Volumes: Turnover Figures for September 2022

By Rhona O’Connell, Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia, StoneX Financial Ltd | Oct. 12, 2022

Spot volumes swell up (25%-30%) against the previous twelve months, with the exception of palladium, where the market dynamics continue to shift .

. Derivatives generally lower on the same basis, apart from platinum forwards, up fractionally, and a brief surge in palladium options .

. Interest rates win the inflation argument – at least as far as gold is concerned .

. In spot and forwards, the gold and silver volumes tended to be the inverse of one another.

Welcome to our round-up of precious metals activity in September 2022 and a look at the context helping to influence market volumes – and vice versa. While the first two bullet points above relate to the month of September against the previous twelve months, there are interesting patterns on a September vs. September basis. Gold spot volumes were up 46%, silver 42%, and platinum 17%, while palladium volumes continue to be eroded, posting a decline of 11% (and even more in the derivatives; see below).

The main theme of the month – as usual – was the battle against inflation and the markets’ perception of the success or otherwise of central banks’ policies, their implementation and the likely impact on economic activity. Spot prices for all metals except platinum followed similar patterns – up, down and up again, largely tracing the path of the inverse of the dollar. Since gold is an imperfect inflation hedge, it remained under pressure with respect to the Fed’s cycle, while silver disconnected from gold for a while, posting a 10% price gain over the month against gold’s 4% fall, although the broad overall trends were similar in shape. Platinum volumes were mixed, with industrial interest varied, while derivative volumes were down, probably reflecting market uncertainties; and palladium’s interesting note was the increase in options volume for the second consecutive month, albeit from a low base, reinforcing palladium’s long-standing penchant for stopping at big figure changes.

Daily average trading volumes in September, compared with September 2021 – August 2022

GOLD

While the dollar was all the rage – again – during September, thus obviously keeping dollar-denominated gold prices under pressure, the associated weaker sentiment in the market filtered through into other local currencies.

Prices actually gained 1.2% in sterling terms as the U.K. had its own problems to contend with, but in euro terms, the price dropped by 1%, in Swiss francs, 5.4% and in dollar terms, 2.2%.

In volume terms, gold got off to a sluggish start in September, teasing out some support around the $1,700 price level but failing to break out of the shallow downtrend that had become established in mid-August. The Fed was again in the markets’ crosshairs as the dollar hit record levels, with the ISM figures for the US Service sector (which recovered later than manufacturing post-pandemic) coming in well ahead of expectations; at the same time, the market was absorbing a flood of corporate debt issuance, which put upward pressure on Treasury yields as investors shifted funds.

All of this, plus the policy meeting of the European Central Bank (75 basis point hike) conspired to keep gold on the side-lines in the first week or so, and volumes were low more or less across the board; the exception was in LoanLeaseDeposit (LLD), where it looks as if some hedging around the $1,725 area kicked in; there was some consolidation thereafter, but it was half-hearted, and then, on 13th September, the U.S. CPI came in slightly higher month-on-month, against market expectations of a small decline, and the words “75-basis points” making way at times for “100-points possible?” started flowing around markets.

Gold went into reverse and over three days dropped 4% in three days in high volumes towards $1,650.

Volumes were strong in spot and to a lesser extent in the forwards from mid-September onwards, with good two-way participation evident, but the bears had the upper hand – until just before month-end. Some bargain hunting appeared after the sharp drop towards $1,650, as described above, but prices gave way again in the final week. Although it had initially looked as if gold had taken the Fed’s 75-point hike in its stride on the 21st, the dollar marched onwards, and as it scaled 20-year peaks, gold responded accordingly. Heightened geopolitical tensions, with Russia looking to amass fresh troops, may have prevented further falls, but technical issues also kicked in as gold moved into oversold territory and gained some support from the bottom of the downward trending channel.

Volumes were high in spot and forwards on the way down, suggesting hedging activity, probably on both sides of the market.

At month-end, some of the heat came out of the dollar amid reports of widespread central bank intervention, notably in Asia and some unsubstantiated suggestions that the Bank of England was also involved, although this may have been a misinterpretation of the Bank’s buying intervention in the UK bond markets in a move to divert a potential financial crisis as liability-driven investment instruments were under pressure.

Regardless, gold bounced dramatically, again coming off the bottom of the trend line at $1,615 to post a 3% gain to close September at $1,660, driven in part by confirmation that the U.S.’ Q2 GDP was minus 0.6%. This technically puts the States into a recession, although the strength of the labor market argues against this to a large degree. Volumes were relatively thin, however, and the lack of activity in the forwards and the LLDs are likely to reflect the improvement in the technical formation on the charts that was believed to be heralding further gains.

Spot gold in euro, yen and Swiss franc terms, 2022 to early September

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

SILVER

A case of short-covering

The key here is that at the start of September, the outright silver COMEX short position was the largest since July 2019.

As we note above, silver spot volumes in September were, for the most part, the opposite of those in gold, with the first half of the month generally busier than the second half. Big outlier days, however, tended to coincide, such as the faltering interest on the second day and the higher volumes in mid-month, as silver prices, in particular, tried to push above $19.50 and latterly above $20 in what, at that stage, were unsuccessful moves.

The price profiles between the two metals were generally similar early on, with the early rally through to 12th September, but what was interesting was that, while gold turned down thereafter, silver tried to stabilize and traded between $19 and $20 for ten days until giving up and turning sharply lower.

Both rallied towards month-end, and silver’s early-October move was particularly aggressive.

The other metals; not much guide…

The implications behind this could be at first glance that silver, while still closely correlated with gold, was perhaps in mid-September trying to look for encouragement from the inflation outlook in the United States, in particular as an alternative to gold, which was concentrating closely on the interest rate cycle. This is not a particularly strong argument, however, unlike that which follows.

(Certainly, at that point, the copper price was edging downwards with gold, so the argument about silver looking to copper as a guide does not hold much water).

… but the CFTC numbers are

From a trading perspective, the answer is to be found not in the OTC market necessarily, but in the CFTC Managed Money positioning numbers. Over the course of September, outright gold shorts continued to expand, but silver experienced substantial short covering, with the outright positioning contracting from 9420t (the largest since July 2019) to 6,814t (the average over the previous twelve months was 5,204t). It certainly looks as if these market participants were preparing for a rally in gold and, by association, silver and were not prepared to be caught on the wrong side of the market because experience shows that a panic short-covering rally in silver can be vicious, to say the least. As it stands, the market absorbed that buying and kept prices steady before the month-end downturn.

Silver Managed Money positions on COMEX (t)

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX

This leads us to scrutiny of the forwards and LLD markets during the month. Here the key activity revolved around the “round” numbers; in the swaps/forwards, there was heavy volume early in September all the way up to the $20 level in the week running up to the 12th, but LLD activity was relatively constrained which would tend to suggest that there was both forward selling and perhaps some forward borrowing bearing mind that the markets had been noting the falls in LBMA silver vaults, the decline in COMEX inventory numbers and trade numbers pointing to very heavy imports into India, for example. Taken all together, this would point to market participants taking forward cover. LLD activity picked up after the failure to clear $19.50 with any conviction in mid-month, which would suggest that some participants took some forward cover on the sell-side. Activity was moderate thereafter until the fall below $19 at month-end prompted further forward sales.

PLATINUM

Platinum’s pattern over September was different from the other metals in that it rallied from the opening levels of $840 through to $940 on the 21st, then reversed sharply to relinquish most of those gains in just five days prior to another recovery. The negative correlation with the dollar was at its highest since 2019, which suggests a degree of uncertainty in the market about its prospects. This, arguably, is backed up by the substantial drop in LLD activity against the rolling twelve-month average and the substantial drops against September 2021. Spot activity was vibrant, also suggesting a jobbing market in the face of mildly confusing fundamentals.

These fundamentals refer to regular anecdotal reports of a continued easing in the microchip supply chain dislocations (courtesy to a large extent of the slowdown in the electronics sector) on the demand side and continued power supply risks in the South African mining sector with Anglo Plats warning that further outages [particularly if they were to reach Level Six, at which point deep underground operations generally have to be suspended] could lead to a reduction in forward guidance. Ironically Anglo later announced that technical problems in treatment plants were leading to a reduction in guidance for metal-in-concentrate this year, although the refined output guidance was unchanged – which suggests a run-off of concentrate later this year or perhaps into next.

On the background, of course, remains the overall economic outlook, and in this case, the weakening patterns in China may be significant. Certainly, the drop in recorded platinum imports in August suggests more caution on the part of industrial consumers.

Spot trading patterns were unremarkable in the first half month, especially after spot had cleared $880, and did not pick up again until the start of the downturn, when activity livened up considerably, accentuated by technical considerations as the $50 drop on the 23rd severed the 10, 20 and 50-day moving averages.

Setting the backdrop for this are the heavy swap/forward volumes on 12/13th as the price rose towards $920 and then reversed, suggesting that some hedging developed above $900.

Forwards were also busy on the first couple of days of the late month reverse. The only heavy LLD day was as prices fell through $900 late in the month, which interestingly coincided with some heavy option volume, which could well have revolved around a $900 strike.

The rally at end-September, which ran out of steam at $940 (again) in early October, was characterized by heavy option volumes but little activity elsewhere and may have been month-end book-squaring operations. There was also some sizeable, short-covering activity on NYMEX over much of the month (and the only week in which it wasn’t in evidence was the week of the price falls), which was supportive on the whole, although the month ended still in a net short, albeit a small one.

Platinum: China recorded imports

Source: Chinese statistics

PALLADIUM

Palladium trading volumes remained under pressure during September, with spot down by 11% over both the rolling 12-month period, forwards down 36%, and LLD by 56%, connecting to reflect the impact on loco London liquidity due to the suspension of Russian brands. Options, though, were up by 70%, but this was something of a one-off at the end of the month, reflecting one day of high volume on one of the wide-ranging days, with prices pushing up from just below $2,050 up to $2,170. Given that much of the month was a continuation of the gentle undulating bull market that started in June, this could have revolved around the $2,000 level.

Here, too, the negative correlation with the dollar has increased, ending the month at minus 0.73, and the price trends coincide neatly with the inverse of the dollar, also reflecting uncertainty over the market outlook. Palladium started the month at just below $2,100, and over the market as a whole, it continued the gentle rolling bull market referred to above.

The first failure at $2,100 prompted a sharp fall below $2,000 under increased forward/swap activity and a short increase in LLD, suggesting hedging, but this then set the springboard for the next rally, which saw prices in a four-day run up towards $2,275.

Volumes then dwindled until the loss of momentum above $2,250 prompted more heavy volume in the forwards, taking spot down to a test of $2,000. A period of low-volume consolidation followed, and the continued significance of the round numbers (a historical feature of palladium) saw heavy volumes again after the failure at $2,250 before yet another bounce, giving spot an overall net gain of just 2.5% after an intra-month range of just 4.4%.

So on balance, a jobbing market revolving around a continuing rising axis as stakeholders monitor the state of the auto sector (improving in China and the United States, but still struggling in Europe) and also keep an eye on the supply side.

U.S., EU, China car sales (China, EU only to August, the U.S. to September), 000 units

As with platinum, the fundamentals are mixed, with the microchip considerations more important for palladium than for platinum (80% of palladium demand comes from the auto sector) and the supply-side limitations less so, since only roughly 26% of palladium supply comes from South Africa compared with 55% of platinum supply. Swiss trade figures would tend to confirm the pick-up in auto demand in the States, and continued sluggishness in Europe, although Chinese figures up to August suggest reasonably robust demand as the local auto sector has improved.

The loco London market remains relatively illiquid and is likely to stay that way until geopolitical issues are resolved, but in the background, our fundamental analysis point to deficits both this year and next, after a small surplus in 2021. Palladium seems to be in a perpetual deficit (for the medium term, at least), but there are inventories that can furnish the shortfall. The question, as always, revolves around how tightly those inventories are held.

