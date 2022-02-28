LBMA Precious Metals Market Volumes: Turnover Figures for January 2022

By Rhona O’Connell, Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia, StoneX Financial Ltd | Feb. 10, 2022

Welcome to our first monthly round-up of 2022. As well as looking at January on its own and comparing it with the activity of 2021, we have also looked at how volumes last month compared with January 2021.

Generally speaking, gold volumes in January were higher than the average for the whole for last year, silver was mixed, as was platinum, and palladium was well up in spot and ahead in forwards, but down in options and LoanLeaseDeposit.

Against January 2021, gold and silver volumes were down in most categories, while platinum and palladium were noticeably busier.

The standouts in spot were high volumes in gold at the end of the month, relatively high-volume in silver and palladium at the beginning and some lively days over the course of the month in platinum (and a couple of very quiet ones).

In the derivatives, gold forwards were busy over the whole month, although there were some quiet days in LoanLeaseDeposit; silver forwards were also lively, and options had some busy days but also some very slow ones. Platinum forwards were mixed with more activity early in the period than later, while palladium forwards were more or less in line with earlier in the year, but LoanLeaseDeposit were quite noticeably down.

Now we will examine the patterns in each of the individual metals and set them into context.

DAILY AVERAGE TRADING VOLUMES IN JANUARY, COMPARED WITH THE AVERAGE FOR THE FIRST ELEVEN MONTHS OF THE YEAR.

Gold

LBMA TD: XAU Total Vol

Gold’s overall spot volume was 4% up on the whole of 2021 but 13% down against January 2021. Where there was a notable falloff was in LoanLeaseDeposit, which was 53% down on the previous twelve-month average and 10% down against January 2021. Forwards and options were up by 16% and 35% respectively against the full year 2021.

Although we have commented more than once that high volumes often presage or coincide with a change in direction, it is worth reiterating it here. Both at the start of the month and again towards the end, gold’s efforts to break higher from its upward trend (as shown below) were thwarted, and prices swung down in heavy volumes – and in a wide range, although the trend was not actually broken until the end of the month (and has subsequently been regained). The retracement at the start of the month saw lively activity also in forwards and LoanLeaseDeposit, suggesting some nervous hedging and possibly also some forward buying. That pattern was mirrored at the end-month also.

The fall at the start of the month, the widest move in six weeks, was technically triggered by rising Treasury yields as the markets went into risk-on mode, but – as usual – eyes were particularly focused on the Minutes of the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which were released on 5th January. While a more hawkish tone had been, theoretically, already discounted, the Minutes implied the potential for rate hikes sooner than previously projected, and this, coupled with talk of balance sheet tapering and robust December nonfarm payrolls a couple of days later, saw gold drop to the bottom of its range.

SPOT GOLD, SIX-MONTH VIEW

Source: Bloomberg

The underlying level of risk in the markets, the uncertainty still surrounding Omicron (although this is receding to a degree), but more particularly the tensions over China/Taiwan and Russia/Ukraine, continued to inform investment activity and, along with some lively physical interest, helped to generate gold’s recovery through the middle of the month. Yet again, though, the major headlines were captured by U.S. monetary policy, with Jay Powell’s 11th January testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, while increasingly hawkish over inflation and the reiteration of the Fed’s determination to do whatever it takes to control it, actually saw the dollar ease and helped to propel gold’s recovery. Option activity picked up during this period also, either suggesting that market participants were seeking out value for the longer term.

The Fed’s monetary approach was also behind the price fall at month-end, which prompted another (unsuccessful) test of $1,800, amid heavy volumes in spot and the derivatives, as noted above. The January FOMC meeting Statement and Jay Powell’s press conference were hawkish as expected, but we still experienced the usual knee-jerk reaction in the markets. The tailwinds outlined above have not retreated, however, and February saw prices scrambling higher again.

Silver

LBMA TD: XAG TOTAL VOL

Silver’s price trajectory in January largely mirrored that of gold, and, like gold, silver finished the month at lower levels than at the outset, before a recovery in early February. The correlation between the two metals over the course of the month varied between 0.64 and 0.78 and generally increased as the month wore on. The fundamental driving forces were, therefore, much in line with those of gold. In terms of market activity, spot volumes were down 6% against the whole of 2021 and 10% against January 2021, while forwards were down further, at 13% and 35%, respectively. Options were flat against the 2021 average but down 52% against the previous January, while LoanLeaseDeposit was up 31% and 156%, respectively.

Activity in LoanLeaseDeposit was particularly high at the start of the month, suggesting hedging activity in nervous conditions, and it was at its lowest as the price staged a small correction during its recovery, suggesting renewed uncertainty given silver’s volatile nature (silver’s spot range in January was 10% compared with gold’s 3%, for example). Activity in the forwards was also most prominent during the downswings at the start and end of the month, suggesting that industrial buyers might have been affecting pricing exercises or that some base metal miners might have been taking some precautionary hedging activity.

GOLD AND SILVER; SIX-MONTH VIEW

Source: Bloomberg

Investment activity, as defined by Exchange Traded Products, was mixed; of the 21 trading days in January, 10 saw creations and 11 saw redemptions for a small net increase in holdings. Managed Money positions on COMEX reflected continued economic uncertainty, with net long liquidation and increases in short positions over the month, although the changes were not dramatic. At the retail level, coin demand has remained very strong, with a number of the world’s Mints operating on an allocation basis.

Platinum

LBMA TD: XPT TOTAL VOL

Platinum saw some wide variations in trading volumes during January. In the main, the first half of the month was busier across all sectors than in the second half. Spot volumes were 12% higher than the average for 2021 and 8% higher than January 2021. The swap/forward volume was just a 2% gain over 2021 and 23% higher than January 2021, while options were 70% and 139% higher, respectively, and LoanLeaseDeposit was down 17% against the year and up 37% against January 2021. To deal with the options first, volumes were highly variable, ranging from zero to a maximum of 142,249 ounces at the end of a three-day stretch of rising volumes. During this period, the spot price, after three weeks between $940 and $990, was running higher to challenge $1,050, and this option activity would suggest that here, too, market participants were looking forward, given that platinum’s medium to longer-term fundamentals are bright and the market had been through a very lean spell as the semiconductor supply dislocations wreaked havoc in the auto sector (more significant for palladium, but still important for platinum with offtake amounting to roughly 40% of global industrial demand).

SPOT PLATINUM, JANUARY 2021 TO FEBRUARY 2022

Source: Bloomberg

There was no specific news item that prompted the move higher (apart from likely knock-on from Russia/Ukraine, see the palladium section), but there has been evidence of some industrial demand, including from China, which suggests that after that extended fall, six weeks of stability from mid-November onwards was enough to prompt some market participants to start to pick up material. Then, of course, technical factors started to kick in, and spot volumes also expanded rapidly. Forwards and LoanLeaseDeposit were not especially active, suggesting that any potential hedging activity, from the mining side at least, is waiting for higher levels. At the start of the month, however, there were several days when forward volumes were high (over 500,000 ounces daily) which may point to some borrowing activity in the industrial sector (e.g., glass, petrochemical industries).

The price rally through the latter part of January ran out of steam at the 38.2% Fibonacci resistance level since prices have been consolidating between $1,000 and $1,100. It was given extra spice by massive short covering on NYMEX, with the outright short position dropping from 37t in late December to 16t on 1st February. Outright long liquidation rose from 21t to 28t over the same period.

Industrial demand overall does remain low, and the semiconductor situation, while improving by the look of it, will hamper the autos sector for some months yet.

Palladium

LBMA TD: XPD TOTAL VOL

Palladium is a market that has been closely monitoring the Russia/Ukraine situation very closely, particularly with respect to the possibility of economic sanctions from either or both the EU and the United States. This is because Russia is the world’s largest palladium producer, with nickel by-product from NorNickel, with approximately 41% market share in 2019, the most recent year of “ordinary production” before the South African pandemic-driven outages in 2019 and the recovery and pipeline run-off in 2020.

As a consequence, despite the parlous state of the global auto industry, which normally accounts for roughly 80% of world palladium demand, there have been some – likely speculative – elements in the market that appear to have assumed a worst-case scenario, i.e., sanction imposition including PGMs. This outcome is most unlikely as it would further cripple an already badly injured industry -and the automotive lobby in the United States, should it be necessary, would almost certainly have the ears of the White House.

SPOT PALLADIUM, JANUARY 2021 TO FEBRUARY 2022

Source: Bloomberg

Nonetheless, palladium prices went from oversold conditions below $1,600 in mid-December to end the year just below $2,000. For much of January, prices were consolidating in a narrow range between $1,840 and $1,940 before taking off again in mid-month, to close January at just over $2,450 (this also was a Fibonacci resistance level, but this time it was the 61.8% retracement). Trading activity during these moves was not that spectacular, though. At the start of January, spot and forward volumes picked up as the price trend reversed from bear to bull, and the market mood would suggest that the forward activity may well have been forward buying on Russia/Ukraine concerns allied to a longer-term expectation for the auto sector’s recovery.

In the background, positions were being reduced on both sides of the Managed Money markets, with the outright long slimming from 6.2t at the start of January to 5.3t at the start of February. Outright shorts, however, contracted from 13.8t to 5.6t over the period. Then at the end of the month, with prices testing $2,400, LoanLeaseDeposit volumes rose substantially, implying some supply-side hedging.

