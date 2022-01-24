LBMA Precious Metals Market Volumes: Turnover Figures for December 2021

By Rhona O’Connel, Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia, StoneX Financial Ltd | Jan. 11, 2022

Welcome to our monthly analysis of LBMA trading volumes for the major precious metals. As usual, there are some interesting patterns to explore.

There were some very interesting variations in the monthly activities in the four different metals. Generally speaking, business tends to tail off as the holiday season approaches (and volumes overall were indeed generally lower), but the vicissitudes of the economic and financial environments over December, Omicron notably (and over the year as a whole with the virus waves, fluctuating levels of confidence and responses to price action in general), meant that there were some interesting points.

The standouts in spot were high volumes in both gold and silver at the start of the month, a couple of high-volume days for platinum in the second week and three sporadic highs for palladium, most notable one particular outlier in mid-month.

In the derivatives, there was nothing of great note in gold, while silver swaps and forwards were relatively high over the first half of the month. Platinum forwards were quite lively, while palladium forwards were also mildly swollen in mid-month.

Set against the first 11 months of the year, activity was generally lower, as might be expected; the exceptions were silver LoanLeaseDeposit, platinum spot and LoanLease Deposit, and a big rebound in palladium spot.

Daily average trading volumes in December, compared with the average for the first eleven months of the year

GOLD

Gold’s heaviest spot volumes were posted at the start of the month, partly in the usual trading pattern as price action reversed course, staging a partial reversal of the downtrend that had taken spot from $1,863 (intraday) in mid-November to an early low of $1,762 on 2nd December. The rally was partly triggered by simple technical considerations with the Golden Cross of the 50-day moving average crossing above the 200-day (although it should be noted, of course, that moving averages are a reflection of the accumulation of outside fundamental forces). - The retracement just exceeded the Fibonacci 23.6% level of $1,788, was followed by a week of consolidation, which built the foundations for a rally to the month’s high, posted on the last day of the year, to close at $1,829 (before dipping again in early January).

In the background, the markets were largely quiet waiting for the FOMC meeting of mid-month, although the weak headline employment number in the United States helped to give gold some early support. The markets were already braced for a hawkish Fed outturn, which is what they got and for the first time in many months, gold and the dollar – apart from spike action that lasted no more than a few minutes – took the hawkish outcome in their stride. In fact, the days of the Meeting (15/16th), along with the release of the Statement and Jay Powell’s Press conference, saw gold put in a rally from $1,753 up to $1,854 before meeting some profit-taking.

Commitment of traders’ activity in December saw long liquidation and increased shorts in the first half, which then reversed in the second half. Some of this would have been FOMC-pre-emptive, while in the latter part, there was no doubt some year-end book-squaring going on. The net long at year-end was 260t, compared with an average for the year of 233t.

SILVER

As is often the case, while gold meandered in a narrow range in the first half of December, silver underperformed, falling from just below $23/ounce at the start of December, down to an intraday low of $21.43 on the 15th, which was the lowest since late July 2020 when silver was bolting higher in response to gold’s bull run that had started well before the pandemic. This proved to be the turning point for the second half of the month, although, while gold closed the month on its highs, silver turned down just before month-end to close the year at $21.31.

Within the month as a whole, the liveliest spot activity was at the start of the month, along with gold, as prices dropped and then started to turn – The market was watching the testimony from Jay Powell and Janet Yellen in Washington at the start of the month (and employment numbers were robust), but the primary trigger for the early fall was technical – which in itself reflects a build-up of background forces. The fall on the 1st pierced the $23 level, and this may well have been responsible for heavy turnover in the derivatives as well as spot.

Volumes declined to average levels in all the trading sectors over much of the month, but probably the key area of interest was a strong bounce in LoanLeaseDeposit volumes on the 15th, as the price trend reversed. That day saw spot push up through $22 as the market absorbed what may well have been hedge activity from the mining sector. As might be expected, volumes dropped back towards year-end.

PLATINUM

Platinum also drifted lower for the majority of the first half of December, and it, too, turned higher mid-month. This was the end of a steep descent that started in mid-November at just over $1,100 and finished on 15th December with intraday prices dipping briefly just below $900 as concerns intensified over the semiconductor chip supply chain dislocations. The rally through towards the end of the month (prior to the inevitable year-end book-squaring) saw platinum very nearly recover 50% of that four-week fall.

Within the market trading patterns, there was a massive spike in LoanLeaseForward and options (after heavy swap/forward volumes the previous day on 10th December) as the market wrestled with itself. The $950 level ultimately gave way and precipitated a heavy drop the following day. This would tend to suggest forward selling that the market failed to absorb until bargain hunting developed in the $900 region. With volumes falling right away at the end of the month, the year closed with spot at just below $980, ahead of some consolidation at the start of 2022.

PALLADIUM

December was something of a roller-coaster for palladium. It followed the broad pattern of the rest of the precious suite, in that it was up and down in the first half but then swung into a bull phase as of 15th December. The percentage swings in price were much higher, however, to some extent reflecting thin market conditions, especially from the demand side, where industrial interest was muted, before picking up again towards month-end and into January. While gold, for example, traded in just a 3% range over the month, palladium’s low-to-high range was 31%, from a 15th December intraday low of $1,542 to a high on 28th of $2,020.

It is perhaps instructive that the LoanLeaseDeposit volumes were at their heaviest at the start of the month as prices stabilized after a 23% fall in the latter part of November – possibly some opportunistic forward selling into a nervous market. While there was a pick-up in this element as the price trend reversed mid-month, the increase was not remarkable.

The heavy spot volume at the start of December was the start of six consecutive up-days, suggesting some bargain hunting after the 23% price fall in the latter part of November, and possibly some forward buying for industry, although volumes would have been relatively light; this was then followed by profit-taking towards $1,900 the end of the first week, heralding a fresh downturn.

Spot was very heavy on 13th December after the price dropped below $1,800, and forwards were heavy on this day also, suggesting a fresh bout of nervousness. Unusually, the day of the turn in trend was not the heaviest; that was two days before and again two days afterward – also reflecting the nervousness in the market.

As with the rest of the sector, volumes in the second half of the month were unremarkable as prices edged towards $2,000, which served as resistance.

Click here to receive monthly Market Analysis updates by email.