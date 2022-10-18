LBMA delegates predict gold price will rise to $1,830.50 in a year

Contributor
Peter Hobson. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

Delegates from around the world meeting at the London Bullion Market Association's annual precious metals conference in Lisbon predicted that gold prices would rise to 1,830.50 an ounce in a year's time, up from around $1,650 on Tuesday.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Delegates from around the world meeting at the London Bullion Market Association's annual precious metals conference in Lisbon predicted that gold prices XAU= would rise to 1,830.50 an ounce in a year's time, up from around $1,650 on Tuesday.

They forecast that silver prices XAU= would rise to $28.30 in a year from around $18.70 on Tuesday, platinum XPT= would rise to $1,238.70 from around $915 and palladium XPD= would edge up to $2,058.80 from around $2,020.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More