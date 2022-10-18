LBMA delegates predict gold price will rise to $1,830.50 in a year

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Delegates from around the world meeting at the London Bullion Market Association's annual precious metals conference in Lisbon predicted that gold prices XAU= would rise to 1,830.50 an ounce in a year's time, up from around $1,650 on Tuesday.

They forecast that silver prices XAU= would rise to $28.30 in a year from around $18.70 on Tuesday, platinum XPT= would rise to $1,238.70 from around $915 and palladium XPD= would edge up to $2,058.80 from around $2,020.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.