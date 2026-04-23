LB Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Phase 2 Results For LB-102 Published In JAMA Psychiatry

(RTTNews) - LB Pharmaceuticals Inc's (LBRX) investigational therapy LB-102 has drawn fresh attention after results from its Phase 2 NOVA-1 trial- showing statistically significant benefit at all doses- were published in JAMA Psychiatry, underscoring the drug's potential as a new treatment option for adults with acute schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a chronic neuropsychiatric disorder that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves, often leading to hallucinations, delusions, and cognitive difficulties. Current antipsychotic treatments can be effective but are frequently limited by side effects such as sedation, movement disorder, and metabolic complications, leaving a need for therapies with improved tolerability.

The NOVA-1 study was a four-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial evaluating LB-102 in adults experiencing acute schizophrenia symptoms.

According to the published findings, LB-102 demonstrated meaningful clinical improvements compared to placebo, including rapid onset of effect by week one and sustained benefit through the end of the study. The therapy also showed a favorable safety profile, with low rates of extrapyramidal symptoms (EPS) including minimal akathisia, alongside limited sedation and few gastrointestinal side effects. Early signs of improvement in negative symptoms and cognitive performance were also observed.

LB-102 is a once-daily oral small molecule designed as a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a benzamide antipsychotic widely used outside the U.S. By selectively targeting D2, D3, and 5-HT7 receptor with minimal off-target activity, the therapy aims to retain the clinical strengths of amisulpride while addressing its limitations. If approved, LB-102 could become the first benzamide antipsychotic available in the U.S.

The company has already advanced LB-102 into the pivotal Phase 3 NOVA-2 trial, a six-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study expected to enroll approximately 460 patients across 25 U.S. sites. Topline results are anticipated in the second half of 2027, after which LB Pharmaceuticals plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the regulatory pathway.

Beyond schizophrenia, LB-102 is being evaluated in the Phase 2 ILLUMINATE-1 trial for bipolar depression, with a Phase 2 study in adjunctive major depressive disorder planned for early 2027. The company also notes potential future exploration in negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease psychosis and agitation, and other neuropsychiatric conditions. LB Pharmaceuticals stated that publication in a leading peer-reviewed journal reinforces the clinical promise of LB-102 and supports its continued advancement through late-stage development.

LBRX has traded between $13.36 and $32.90 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $31.78.

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