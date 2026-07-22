LB Pharma Accelerates Phase 3 Timeline For LB-102 In Phase 3 Schizophrenia Trial

(RTTNews) - LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, said Tuesday it expects to report topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 NOVA-2 trial of LB-102 in schizophrenia in the first half of 2027, ahead of its previous guidance of the second half of 2027, driven by faster-than-expected patient enrollment.

The company now expects to hold a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in the second half of 2027.

LB-102 is an orally administered investigational small molecule and a novel benzamide antipsychotic drug. A methylated derivative of amisulpride, it is designed to improve blood-brain barrier penetration while maintaining potent and selective antagonism of dopamine D2/D3 and serotonin 5-HT7 receptors. The drug is being developed for schizophrenia, bipolar I depression and major depressive disorder.

The randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 NOVA-2 trial is expected to enroll about 460 patients with acute exacerbation of schizophrenia across approximately 25 U.S. sites. Patients will receive either 50 mg or 100 mg of LB-102, or placebo, once daily for six weeks in a 1:1:1 randomization.

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score at Week 6. Secondary endpoints include Clinical Global Impression-Severity (CGI-S), PANSS positive and negative subscales, Marder factor scores, cognitive performance and Personal and Social Performance (PSP) scale.

LB-102 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in patients with bipolar 1 depression, dubbed ILLUMINATE-1, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2028.

The company plans to initiate the Phase 2 trial of LB-102 in adjunctive MDD in early 2027, with topline data expected in the first half of 2029.

As of March 31, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of LB Pharmaceuticals amounted to $365.64 million. The company expects this cash runway to fund operations into the second quarter of 2029.

LBRX is trading up 7.86% at $34.85.

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