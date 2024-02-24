LB Group Co. (SZSE:002601) Price Target Increased by 5.27% to 23.54

The average one-year price target for LB Group Co. (SZSE:002601) has been revised to 23.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.27% from the prior estimate of 22.36 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.57% from the latest reported closing price of 17.62 / share.

LB Group Co. Maintains 5.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in LB Group Co.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 002601 is 0.03%, a decrease of 36.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 12,523K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,243K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing an increase of 21.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002601 by 22.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,160K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,017K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 889K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 740K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002601 by 3.78% over the last quarter.

