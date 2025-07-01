L.B. Foster Increases Borrowing Capacity & Extends Maturity Date

L.B. Foster Company FSTR has announced that it entered into a Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which includes several key enhancements. This includes, among other things, extending the maturity date to June 27, 2030, increasing the borrowing capacity to $150 million, improving pricing and providing a more accommodating covenant package with fewer corporate finance transaction restrictions.



The Credit Agreement can be used for working capital financing, capital expenditures, letters of credit, approved acquisitions and general company purposes.



The agreed-upon terms lower L.B. Foster’s overall finance costs and significantly lessen constraints while boosting borrowing capacity, all of which were essential objectives of the amendment. The favorable terms agreed upon underscore the company's efforts to improve its profitability and growth profile in accordance with its playbook.



The company remains optimistic about the tremendous prospects in its major growth platforms of Rail Technologies and Precast Concrete, and this new facility structure provides the flexibility and capacity required to continue its journey.



L.B. Foster’s five-bank syndicate is led by PNC Bank, N.A., as Administrative Agent, with Bank of America, N.A., Citizens Bank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. serving as Co-Syndication Agents, and Dollar Bank and Federal Savings Bank as participants.



Shares of FSTR have gained 7.3% over the past year against a 29.3% decline of its industry.



FSTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



