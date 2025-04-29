L.B. Foster Company to Release First Quarter Results on May 6, 2025, with Conference Call to Follow

L.B. Foster Company will announce Q1 results on May 6, 2025, followed by a conference call at 11:00 A.M. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

L.B. Foster Company announced that it will release its first quarter results on May 6, 2025, before the market opens. Following the earnings release, the company will hold a conference call at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss its financial performance and future outlook, which will be accessible via a live webcast. A presentation will also be provided on the company's Investor Relations webpage. Those wishing to participate in the question-and-answer session must register for the call to obtain the necessary dial-in information. Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster is a global provider of technology solutions for rail and infrastructure markets, with operations across multiple continents.

Potential Positives

L.B. Foster Company is set to release its first quarter results on May 6, 2025, indicating proactive communication with investors about its financial performance.



The company will host a conference call to discuss its operating results and market outlook, fostering transparency and engagement with stakeholders.



The availability of a webcast for the conference call broadens access for investors and analysts, allowing for wider dissemination of information.



L.B. Foster Company's history since 1902 as a global technology solutions provider underscores its established presence and expertise in the rail and infrastructure markets.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will L.B. Foster Company release its first quarter results?

L.B. Foster Company will release its first quarter results on May 6, 2025, pre-market opening.

What time is the conference call scheduled?

The conference call to discuss the operating results is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time on May 6, 2025.

How can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed live on L.B. Foster's Investor Relations page at www.lbfoster.com.

Is there a way to participate in the question-and-answer session?

Yes, you can register for the Q&A session to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN.

Until when will the webcast replay be available?

The webcast replay will be available until May 13, 2025, on the Investor Relations page.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $FSTR stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR, the “Company”), today announced that it will release its first quarter results, pre-market opening on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results, market outlook, and developments in the business later that morning at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations page immediately after the Company’s earnings release.





The conference call will be webcasted live through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the Company’s website (



www.lbfoster.com



). The webcast is listen-only. A webcast replay will be available through May 13, 2025, on L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page.





Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may register for the call



here



(https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe341a2e8280c488ab660122bf976d717) to receive the dial in numbers and a unique PIN to access the call. The registration link will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page of its website. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).









About L.B. Foster Company









Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit



www.lbfoster.com



.







Investor Relations:







Lisa Durante





412-928-3400, and follow the prompts





investors@lbfoster.com





L.B. Foster Company





415 Holiday Drive





Suite 100





Pittsburgh, PA 15220



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.