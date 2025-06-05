L.B. Foster Company to Present at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12, 2025

L.B. Foster Company executives will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12, 2025.

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR, the “Company”), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Three-Part Advisors’ East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12, 2025, beginning at 2:45 PM ET at The Westin Times Square in New York, NY. Presentation materials for the conference will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations” the morning of the conference.





The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website:



https://www.threepartadvisors.com/east-coast



and on the L.B. Foster website:



www.lbfoster.com



, under the Investor Relations page. Video replay will remain available for 90 days.









About L.B. Foster Company









Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit



www.lbfoster.com



.







Investor Relations:







Lisa Durante





412-928-3400, and follow the prompts





investors@lbfoster.com





L.B. Foster Company





415 Holiday Drive





Suite 100





Pittsburgh, PA 15220



