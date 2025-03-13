News & Insights

L.B. Foster Company Announces Participation in Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 20, 2025

March 13, 2025 — 01:10 pm EDT

L.B. Foster Company executives will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 20, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

L.B. Foster Company announced that its President and CEO, John Kasel, along with Executive VP and CFO, Bill Thalman, will present virtually at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 20, 2025, at 2:30 PM EST. Presentation materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website that morning, and a video webcast along with a replay will be accessible online for 90 days after the event. L.B. Foster Company, founded in 1902, specializes in providing engineered solutions for infrastructure, with a global presence in various regions including North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Potential Positives

  • Company leadership will present at a notable investment conference, enhancing visibility and engagement with potential investors.
  • Presentation materials will be made available online, demonstrating transparency and accessibility for stakeholders.
  • The event is likely to strengthen investor relations by providing updates and insights into the company’s strategic direction and performance.

Potential Negatives

  • None

FAQ

What date and time will L.B. Foster's presentation take place?

The presentation will occur on March 20, 2025, at 2:30 PM EST.

Where can I find the presentation materials for the conference?

Presentation materials will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations” on the morning of the conference.

How can I access the video webcast of the event?

A webcast registration link will be available on the L.B. Foster website in the Investor Relations section on the event day.

How long will the video replay be available after the presentation?

The video replay will be available online for 90 days after the presentation.

What does L.B. Foster Company specialize in?

L.B. Foster Company specializes in engineered, manufactured products and services for infrastructure development and support.

$FSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $FSTR stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR, the “Company”), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 20, 2025, beginning at 2:30 PM EST. Presentation materials for the conference will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations” the morning of the conference.



A video webcast and a video replay will be available online. A webcast registration link will be available on the L.B. Foster website:

www.lbfoster.com

, under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the event. Video replay will remain available for 90 days.





About L.B. Foster Company




Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit

www.lbfoster.com

.




Investor Relations:



Lisa Durante


(412) 928-3417



investors@lbfoster.com



L.B. Foster Company


415 Holiday Drive


Suite 100


Pittsburgh, PA 15220






