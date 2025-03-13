L.B. Foster Company Announces Participation in Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 20, 2025

L.B. Foster Company executives will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 20, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

L.B. Foster Company announced that its President and CEO, John Kasel, along with Executive VP and CFO, Bill Thalman, will present virtually at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 20, 2025, at 2:30 PM EST. Presentation materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website that morning, and a video webcast along with a replay will be accessible online for 90 days after the event. L.B. Foster Company, founded in 1902, specializes in providing engineered solutions for infrastructure, with a global presence in various regions including North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR, the “Company”), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 20, 2025, beginning at 2:30 PM EST. Presentation materials for the conference will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations” the morning of the conference.





A video webcast and a video replay will be available online. A webcast registration link will be available on the L.B. Foster website:



www.lbfoster.com



, under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the event. Video replay will remain available for 90 days.









About L.B. Foster Company









Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit



www.lbfoster.com



.







Investor Relations:







Lisa Durante





(412) 928-3417







investors@lbfoster.com







L.B. Foster Company





415 Holiday Drive





Suite 100





Pittsburgh, PA 15220



