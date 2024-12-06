News & Insights

L.B. Foster Announces Leadership Transitions for 2025

December 06, 2024 — 02:59 pm EST

An update from L. B. Foster Company ( (FSTR) ) is now available.

L.B. Foster Company is undergoing significant leadership transitions as Brian H. Kelly plans his retirement effective December 31, 2025, and will serve as Senior Advisor to the CEO starting January 1, 2025. Concurrently, the Board has promoted Jamie F. O’Neill and Sara Fay Rolli to Senior Vice President roles to assume Kelly’s responsibilities, ensuring continuity and fresh perspectives in the company’s Human Resources and Operational Administration sectors.

