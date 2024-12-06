L.B. Foster Announces Leadership Transitions for 2025

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
An update from L. B. Foster Company ( (FSTR) ) is now available.
L.B. Foster Company is undergoing significant leadership transitions as Brian H. Kelly plans his retirement effective December 31, 2025, and will serve as Senior Advisor to the CEO starting January 1, 2025. Concurrently, the Board has promoted Jamie F. O’Neill and Sara Fay Rolli to Senior Vice President roles to assume Kelly’s responsibilities, ensuring continuity and fresh perspectives in the company’s Human Resources and Operational Administration sectors.
For a thorough assessment of FSTR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.