Lazydays reports Q3 EPS ($1.37) vs. (48c) last year

November 18, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $213.5M vs. $280.7M last year. Ron Fleming, Interim CEO, said, “Despite challenging financial results during the third quarter, which continued to be impacted by economic and other industry-wide demand headwinds, we are very encouraged by the completion of last week’s recapitalization transactions. These transformative transactions have fortified the Company’s financial foundation and operational focus and mark a turning point for Lazydays (GORV)as we position ourselves for a stronger, more agile future. With a streamlined balance sheet, enhanced liquidity, and a simplified dealership network, we are better equipped to navigate the evolving RV landscape and deliver on our commitment to industry leadership.”

