LAZY

Lazydays Posts Adj. Loss In Q3; Total Revenue Down 15.9%

November 03, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Lazydays (LAZY) posted a third quarter net loss of $5.6 million compared to net income of $7.7 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $0.48 compared to net income per share of $0.35. Adjusted net loss was $2.9 million compared to net income of $14.4 million. Adjusted net loss per share was $0.29 compared to profit of $0.54.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter 2023 revenue decreased to $280.7 million from $333.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $307.87 million in revenue.

