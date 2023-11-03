Lazydays Posts Adj. Loss In Q3; Total Revenue Down 15.9%

(RTTNews) - Lazydays (LAZY) posted a third quarter net loss of $5.6 million compared to net income of $7.7 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $0.48 compared to net income per share of $0.35. Adjusted net loss was $2.9 million compared to net income of $14.4 million. Adjusted net loss per share was $0.29 compared to profit of $0.54.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter 2023 revenue decreased to $280.7 million from $333.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $307.87 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.