Lazydays (LAZY) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 10, 2022, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.6%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 83 cents, suggesting an increase of 48.2% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $323.1 million. The projection suggests a surge of 64.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors to Note

Lazydays’ fourth-quarter 2021 results benefited from robust revenues from sales of Recreational Vehicles ("RVs"). Sturdy new and preowned RV sales revenues are likely to have aided the top line. The upside might be attributed to strong customer demand during the quarter.

Last month, the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 preliminary results. Preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter came in at $322.5 million compared with $196.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Preliminary net income is $15.3 million, up from $13.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 110% to $32.7 million. RV unit sales rose 50.6% to 3,2116 units from 2,1325 units in fourth-quarter 2020.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lazydays this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Lazydays has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4.

