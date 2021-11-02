Lazydays (LAZY) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.8%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.12, suggesting growth of 103.6% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $318.7 million, indicating an improvement of 47.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Lazydays third-quarter 2021 performance is likely to have benefited from robust revenues from sales of Recreational Vehicles ("RVs"). Sturdy new and preowned RV sales revenues might have aided the top line. Acquisitions of BYRV, Inc. and BYRV Washington, Inc. bode well.

Recently, the company reported third-quarter 2021 preliminary results. Preliminary revenues for the third quarter were $318.7 million, compared with $103.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Preliminary net income was $30.2 million, up from $26.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 119% to $41.7 million. RV unit sales rose 35% to 3,496 units compared with 2,595 units in the third quarter of 2020. The company stated that customer demand was strong during the quarter under review. Dealership inventory levels rose marginally during the quarter to be reported.

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Price and EPS Surprise

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. price-eps-surprise | LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lazydays this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Lazydays has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat estimates this time around.



Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +37.45%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +20.00%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +4.04%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.