Lazydays Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAZY) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lazydays Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lazydays Holdings is:

29% = US$67m ÷ US$235m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.29 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Lazydays Holdings' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Lazydays Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 29% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 61% net income growth seen by Lazydays Holdings was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Lazydays Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqCM:LAZY Past Earnings Growth November 15th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Lazydays Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Lazydays Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Lazydays Holdings doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Lazydays Holdings' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

