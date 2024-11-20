News & Insights

Lazydays Holdings’ Inaction on Stock Buybacks Raises Investor Concerns

November 20, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (GORV) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has not undertaken any repurchase of its common stock during the quarter ending September 30, 2024, despite having significant authorization from its Board of Directors. The company has an approximate dollar value of $63,370,543 remaining under its repurchase plans, indicating a potential lack of strategic focus on capital return to shareholders. This absence of share repurchase activity throughout the quarter might signal to investors a cautious approach in deploying capital, which could be due to market conditions or internal financial priorities. Such inaction could be perceived as a business risk, affecting investor confidence and shareholder value, especially as the repurchase authorization is set to expire at the end of 2024.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on GORV stock based on 1 Hold.

To learn more about Lazydays Holdings, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

