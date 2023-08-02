Lazydays Holdings (FRA:5ZL) Price Target Increased by 12.80% to 15.12

The average one-year price target for Lazydays Holdings (FRA:5ZL) has been revised to 15.12 / share. This is an increase of 12.80% from the prior estimate of 13.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.62 to a high of 18.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.61% from the latest reported closing price of 11.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazydays Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5ZL is 0.21%, a decrease of 31.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.87% to 12,208K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 5,455K shares representing 39.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares, representing an increase of 33.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5ZL by 49.36% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,007K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company.

Park West Asset Management holds 856K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing an increase of 46.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5ZL by 68.30% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 492K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 394K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 35.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5ZL by 31.20% over the last quarter.

