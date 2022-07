(RTTNews) - Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY), an operator of recreational vehicle dealerships, said on Tuesday that it has appointed John North as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 6.

Consequently, Robert DeVincenzi, current Interim CEO will return to the Board on the same day and continue as a non-executive director.

