Lazydays' (GORV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. GORV reported tepid fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company's quarterly results were impacted by industry-wide economic pressures, leading to a challenging operating environment. By raising the marketing budget and discounting inventory from 2022 and 2023, GORV's unit volumes saw significant sequential and year-over-year increases in December, January and February.

Inside the Numbers

In the quarter under review, Lazydays reported adjusted loss of $1.09 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. The company reported an adjusted loss of 2 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues of $198 million missed the consensus mark of $229 million by 13.6%. The top line declined 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Segment Details

New vehicle retail: During fourth-quarter 2023, revenues in the segment amounted to $99.3 million, down 27.9% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The segment’s gross profit margin was down 360 basis points (bps) to 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.



Pre-owned vehicle retail: Revenues in the segment dropped 3.3% year over year to $72.4 million. The segment’s gross profit margin was down 360 bps to 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.



Vehicle wholesale: Revenues of $2.5 million rose 4.5% from the year-earlier quarter’s numbers. The segment’s gross profit margin contracted 960 bps to 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Finance and insurance: Revenues in the segment fell 20.4% year over year to $11.1 million. The segment’s gross profit margin was down 60 bps to 95.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Service, body and parts and other: Revenues of $12.7 million declined 12.8% from the year-earlier quarter’s levels. The segment’s gross profit margin expanded 640 bps to 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Highlights

Total gross profit margin came in at 21.6%, down 70 bps year over year. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses were $45.5 million compared with $47.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Total operating loss was $127 million compared with $106.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had a cash balance of $58.1 million compared with $61.7 million at the end of 2022. Long-term debt was $61.4 million, up from $10.1 million at the end of 2022.

Zacks Rank

