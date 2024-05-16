Lazydays (GORV) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Fall Short of Estimates

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. GORV reported first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third straight quarter. Moreover, both the top and bottom lines decreased year over year. Following the news, the company’s shares declined 3.8% in the after-hour trading session on May 15.



John North, CEO, Lazydays, said that challenging market conditions and higher-than-anticipated losses in the first quarter resulted in a pre-tax loss in 2024. Nevertheless, GORV expects to maintain positive EBITDA and adjusted operational cash flow. Despite the ongoing economic challenges and competition within the industry, it remain confident in the earning capabilities of its stores and anticipate realizing its full potential as the industry rebounds.

Earnings & Revenues

Lazydays reported adjusted loss per share of $1.63, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 43 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported break-even earnings.



Total revenues were $270.6 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $285 million. The top line also declined 8.5% year over year. Revenues were hurt by dismal performance of new vehicle retail, pre-owned vehicle retail as well as service, body, and parts and other.

Results of Operations

New vehicle retail sales declined 13.6% year over year to $152.7 million. Pre-owned vehicle retail as well as service, body, and parts and other revenues declined 6.1% and 11.6% year over year to $79.6 million and $13.7 million, respectively.



The company’s gross margin contracted 760 basis points (bps) to 14%. New vehicle retail and pre-owned vehicle retail gross margin declined 950 and 850 basis points to 3.7% and 11.8%.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash totaled $39.4 million compared with $58.1 million as of fiscal 2023-end. Long-term debt, non-current portion, net amounted to $27.8 million compared with $28.1 million as of fiscal 2023-end.



GORV currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

