Lazydays Board Rejects B. Riley Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) said its Board has unanimously rejected the B. Riley non-binding, unsolicited proposal to acquire the company for $25.00 per share. The Board has determined that the proposal meaningfully undervalues the company and is not in the best interests of shareholders.

"The Board will continue to take seriously all credible interest in Lazydays, however we do not believe that now is an advantageous time to actively pursue a sale of the business. We are confident in the company's strategic direction, management team, balance sheet, shareholder base and industry partners," said Chris Shackelton, Lazydays Chairman of the Board.

