Lazydays Approves 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split To Regain Nasdaq Compliance

July 10, 2025 — 02:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (GORV) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on July 11, 2025.

Trading on a post-split basis will begin on July 14, 2025, under the same ticker "GORV" and a new CUSIP number, 52110H209.

This action follows shareholder approval from the July 3, 2025, Annual Meeting, where a reverse split range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-30 was authorized. The move aims to increase Lazydays' per-share stock price to meet Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

As part of the reverse split, every 30 existing shares will convert into one new share. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, shareholders will have their holdings rounded up to the nearest whole share. The reverse split will not affect shareholders' overall ownership percentages, aside from minor changes due to rounding.

GORV currently trades at $0.2299 or 8.7336% lower on the NasdaqCM.

