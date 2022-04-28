Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) closed the most recent trading day at $19.54, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lazy Days Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, up 268.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $375.6 million, up 38.6% from the year-ago period.

LAZY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $1.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.85% and +14.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lazy Days Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.9% higher. Lazy Days Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Lazy Days Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.58, so we one might conclude that Lazy Days Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.