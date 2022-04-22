Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) closed at $20.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Lazy Days Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lazy Days Holdings to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 190.63%.

LAZY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.53% and +16.64%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lazy Days Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lazy Days Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Lazy Days Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.88.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.