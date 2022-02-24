Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) closed at $16.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.68% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.57% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lazy Days Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 37.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lazy Days Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lazy Days Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lazy Days Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.44, which means Lazy Days Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LAZY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.