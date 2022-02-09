Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) closed the most recent trading day at $17.19, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Lazy Days Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 37.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lazy Days Holdings should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lazy Days Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lazy Days Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.64 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.27, which means Lazy Days Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

