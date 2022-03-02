Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) closed the most recent trading day at $18.85, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.37% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lazy Days Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lazy Days Holdings to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.5%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lazy Days Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lazy Days Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lazy Days Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.09 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.47, which means Lazy Days Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

