Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) closed the most recent trading day at $17.15, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.3% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lazy Days Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lazy Days Holdings to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.5%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lazy Days Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lazy Days Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Lazy Days Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.32.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

